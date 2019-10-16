Dear Editor,
I would like to start by saying that I am not anti-Hiawatha Hospital. I know Hiawatha needs a hospital and family practice. However, I feel there are several alternatives to a sales tax increase to benefit the hospital. I feel these alternatives should be considered/implemented BEFORE a sales tax increase is ever passed.
After attending three of the town hall meeting this past spring, I was amazed at the amount of bad debt HCH had compared to other area hospitals. The amount of bad debt was $2.1 million dollars. I recently learned of a “campaign” the hospital was using to clear their “old” billing system of balances. Patients with balances in the “old” billing system were offered/given a 40 percent discount on their balance even if they were making payments and were planning to continue making payments. My jaw literally dropped when I was told by a HCH patient that this was being done and their “old” balance was reduced by 40 percent and they were to continue making payments on the reduced balance. Why would a hospital under financial stress offer such a discount to their patients?
I know of other hospitals that use both the old and new billing software systems until old balances are paid in full WITHOUT GIVING DISCOUNTS. So now instead of HCH receiving the full amount due on old balances, 40 percent of those old balances will be written off to bad debt. I’m starting to better understand why HCH had $2.1 million dollars in bad debt. Instead of attempting to collect these old balances, HCH prefers to give discounts and write offs. That’s clearly not how a business survives and thrives in the real world. There should be clear policies and procedures in place and enforced for debt collection for both old and current balances.
There has been much discussion about fundraising after it was publicized that the Holton community raised $2 million dollars for their hospital. I would like to note that the Sabetha community also does a substantial amount of fundraising for their hospital. That’s what rural communities do in support of their hospitals. There are so many fundraising options that can be done in lieu of a sales tax increase.
The providers at HCH were paid a total of $413,754 in bonuses in 2017 as per their contracts. If those providers chose to donate all or part of their bonuses to HCH, it would be a win-win scenario. The providers would receive financial benefit for their tax deductible contribution and HCH would once again be receiving generous donations which could be used to make needed capital improvements. And of course, other tax deductible donations from area businesses and individuals would also be welcome.
If the HCH administration, providers, employees, and community all worked together to collect the bad debt, fundraise, and set an example for donations, then there would be no need to have a sales tax increase. I have faith that the county commission would realize that a mill levy is not a valid solution either. There are far too many other positive alternatives to support the hospital than taxes.
Martha Wright-Gill
Hiawatha
