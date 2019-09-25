For many years the Lanning picnics were held north of present-day Morrill, KS. just off to the west of what is now known as Dewberry Road between 310th Street on the South and 320th Street on the North in a clearing called Miller's Grove along the banks of Pony Creek. I have in my possession, thanks to my distant Cousin Donna Leman the well-kept book registering those who attended these reunions of Lanning descendants held beginning with the Summer of 1943 at Sycamore Springs through to August 1966.
Attending on August 1943 were Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Lanning, (6th child of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Lanning (Lawrence was the oldest son of Andrew & Ida May Miller Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Lanning (b.Dec. 20, 1905, Leonard descends from Andrew J. & Ida May Miller Lanning); Stella Conrad & family (a.k.a. Estella, her first marriage was to Roy Masheter d.Dec. 19, 1918, she re-married on Dec. 9, 1929 to Dr. B. W. Conrad & also in attendance that day was eldest daughter Mildred from her first marriage, (a nameless husband was listed & it most likely was Mildred's as Dr. Conrad died 6 years before in 1936); Mrs. A. B. Lanning, (wife of Albert a.k.a. Mable Magdalene Heikes Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Orville Lanning, Sr., Mr. & Mrs. Orville Lanning, Jr. & Family, (Orville Lanning, Sr. is the 3rd child & oldest son of Albert B. & Mable Lanning and Orville Lanning, Jr. is the son of Orville Lanning, Sr.); Mr. & Mrs. Harry Lanning & Family (Harry Albert Lanning is son #2 of Albert & Mable Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Irwin Hook & Family,(Irwin married the eldest daughter of Albert & Mabel Magdalene Heikes Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Richard Saylor & Family, (Mrs. Saylor is Mary Lanning, the 7th child of Albert B. & Mable Magdalene Heikes Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Fred Darville & Family (the 2nd oldest daughter of A. B. Lanning, Ethel Mildred m.Oct. 2, 1921 to Fred Darville); Mr. & Mrs. John Deaver & Family, (the Darville & Deaver family's connection to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning is through their 3rd son Albert); Mrs. T. H. Lanning,(wife of Theophilus); Mr. & Mrs. Norman Lanning, Mr. & Mrs. Sam Jackson & Family, Mr. & Mrs. Hank Lanning & Family, Mr. & Mrs. Roy Lanning, Mr. & Mrs. John Lanning & Family, (The John Lanning family, Roy Lanning & Norman Lanning, who is the father of Mrs. Sam or Helen Jackson are all descendants of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning's son Theophilus); Mrs. Belle Knuffke (hopefully someday I can learn of this woman's Lanning connection); Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Emert & Family, William Worwag & Family, Kenny Scoby, Harold Emert and Dale Emert, (all of the preceding Emerts, the Worwags & the Scobys are descendants of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning's eldest son Peter).
Each year, two descendants would volunteer in arranging for the picnic for the following year, and be responsible for setting up and arranging with management of Sycamore Spring's facilities for the reunion. For the picnic to be held on Sunday, August 13, 1944 it was these two wives, Mrs. John Brougher and Mrs. Clate Brougher. The husbands of these two women are the sons of Herman & Delilah Brougher, and Delilah was the oldest daughter of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning. Mrs. John Brougher wrote that it rained on the day of the picnic and that the picnic was held in between showers. Many years following my birth in 1951, I recall attending those picnics and depending upon weather if it was inclement they were most often held in the shelter house south of the skating rink before they were moved into the cafe of the old Sycamore Springs Hotel. However, I do recall picnic settings on tables out in the open beneath the trees.
Mostly those in attendance for Sun., Aug. 13, 1944 were the following residents of Western Brown CO. & Sabetha: Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Lanning, (see previous paragraph #2, lines 2 & 3 for genealogical connection); Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Keim & two children (Mrs. Keim, and or Gertrude, is the oldest daughter of Carrie Brougher & Fred Smith & Carrie was the youngest daughter of Delilah & Herman Brougher); Mrs. J. Bowman, a.k.a. Mrs. John Bowman, and or Mary “Meg” Bowman is the daughter Jonathan Bowlby and her sister Elizabeth married Amos Emert. Mr. & Mrs. Geo Roberts( a.k.a. George Riley Terrell & Alvy Roberts, or Alva Lavora who was an only child of John C. & Sarah Livengood Lanning who descends from Peter Lanning, the eldest son of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Mrs. Mae Lanning, (a.k.a. Mildred May is a descendant of Andrew & Ida May Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Norman Lanning, (Norman is the oldest son of Theophilus & Kittie Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Clate Brougher, Mr. & Mrs. Hugh Brougher, (Hugh is the son of Clate & Florence Kimmel Brougher & of course Clate, & or Clayton is the youngest son of Delilah & Herman Brougher); Mr. & Mrs. Carroll Showalter & Family, Mrs. Calvin Newlin & girls, (Mrs. Carroll Showalter a.k.a. Velma & Mrs. Calvin Newlin a.k.a. Lila are the daughters of John & Myrtle Brougher, daughters present & attending with Lila Newlin would have been chronologically Jeanine, Judy & Karen, and according to Yvonne Fadely, the only daughter of Carroll & Velma Showalter family members present attending with Carroll & Velma in chronological order were Charles, David, Yvonne, Fred & John.
This series will continue with Part XVII in June 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.