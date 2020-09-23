Before the Lanning Picnics were held at Sycamore Springs, for many years they were in a woodland clearing called Miller's Grove which was off to the west of present-day Dewberry Road north of Morrill, KS. along the north bank of Pony Creek approximately between present-day 310th & 320th Streets with the entrance being just on the north-side of the Pony Creek bridge.
It was recorded by Mrs. Will Phillippi, who shared the responsibility for setting up the picnic with the help of Mrs. John Lanning on August 16, 1946 in a shelter house at Sycamore Springs that it was a beautiful day. Here is a list of those who attended that day: Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Lanning, (Lawrence is the oldest son of Andrew & Ida May Miller Lanning); Leonard Lanning, (also a descendant of Andrew & Ida May Miller Lanning); Mrs. Estella Conrad, (eldest child & daughter of Andrew & Ida May Miller Lanning, whose first marriage on Oct. 13, 1910 was to Roy Masheter, b.Jun.2, 1888 d.Dec. 19, 1918 & 2nd marriage on Dec. 9, 1929 to Dr. B. W. Conrad, b.Sep. 12, 1875 d.Mar. 14, 1936); Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Keim, (Mrs. Keim, or Gertrude is the daughter of Carrie & Fred Smith & Carrie is the youngest daughter of Delilah & Herman Brougher, and Delilah is the eldest daughter of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Richard Saylor & Family, (Mrs. Saylor is Mary Lanning, the 7th child born to Albert B. & Mary Magdalene H eikes Lanning, and Albert is the 5th child born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Clate Brougher; Mr. & Mrs. John Brougher, (Clate and his older brother John are the sons of Delilah Lanning & Herman Brougher); Mr. & Mrs. Fred Smith; Mr. & Mrs. Will Phillippi, (Mrs. Phillippi a.k.a. Margaret, and or Maggie is the youngest daughter of Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst of which Martha is the youngest daughter of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Mrs. Dora Frazier, formerly known as Dora Babst & 2nd child born to Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst; Mr. & Mrs. George Roberts, Mrs. Roberts a.k.a. Alvora Lanning, the only child born to John C. (John C. is the 4th child born to Peter Lanning) & Sarah Livengood Lanning; Mrs. Ione Hook, b.Sept. 16, 1890 was the oldest daughter & first child born to Albert B. & Mary Magdalene Heikes Lanning, who married Irwin Hook; Mrs. Orville Lanning, Sr. a.k.a. Clair Florence ( maiden name Sammons); Mrs. Orville Lanning, Jr. & son Mike, (Orville Lanning, Sr. is the 3rd child & oldest son born to Albert B. & Mary Magdalene Heikes Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Fred Darville, (Mrs. Darville a.k.a. Ethel was the 2nd child & 2nd daughter born to Albert & Mary Magdalene Heikes Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Norman Lanning, (Norman is the 1st child & oldest son born to Theophilus & Kittie McDowell Lanning); Mr. & Mr. Roy Lanning, (Roy is the 3rd child born to Theophilus & Kittie McDowell Lanning) and Mr. & Mrs. John Lanning & daughter Ramona,(John is the 4th child born to Theophilus & Kittie McDowell Lanning)
Part XX in this Ancestor Trail Series continues in June 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.