For many years, the annual Lanning picnic was held north of present-day Morrill, KS. off to the West of what is known today as Dewberry Rd. between 310th Street on the South & 320th Street on the North is what was also known as Miller's Grove along the North bank of Pony Creek, a popular setting for picnics and swimming in the spring fed waters of Pony Creek. I have been told that the entrance was just on the North side of where the bridge crosses Pony Creek. This was also at a time in our history when because of W.W. II, most local folks had to reduce their budget because of the war effort so places like Sycamore Springs became a popular place for all summer activities and it is likely that those attending the Lanning Picnic followed that trend.
For the August 26, 1945 Lanning Picnic held at Sycamore Springs, Mrs. Orville Lanning and Mrs. Lawrence Lanning had been appointed to be in charge of the event and recorded in the register that it was a beautiful day. In attendance that day were Mr. & Mrs. Clate Brougher, Mr. & Mrs. John Brougher (Clate & John are the sons of Delilah & Herman Brougher, Delilah is the eldest daughter of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Norman Lanning, Mr. & Mrs. John Lanning (Norman & John are the sons of Theophilus, 4th child, 2nd son of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Lanning & Joyce (Leonard is the youngest son of Andrew J. & Ida May Miller Lanning and Joyce was the only child b Apr. 23, 1935 to Leonard & Helen Lanning); May Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Lanning (Lawrence is the oldest male child of Andrew J. & Ida May Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Geo. Roberts (Geo. a.k.a. George R.T. & Mrs. Roberts a.k.a. Alva Lanning & she is the only child of John C. & Sarah Livengood Lanning and her father John was the 4th child of Peter & Lydia Brougher Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Frank Miller (a.k.a. Robert Frank Miller, Mrs. Miller a.k.a Elmyra Ann Babst,(Elmyra is the 3rd child of Martha, the youngest daughter of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Harvey Lukert (Mrs. Harvey Lukert, and or Blanche is the daughter of Elmyra & Robert Frank Miller); Mr. & Mrs. Will Phillipi & Daughter, (Mrs. Phillipi a.k.a. Margaret, and or Maggie was the 8th child of Martha & Charles C. Babst.) Mr. & Mrs. Saylor & daughter, (quite possibly this is Mr. & Mrs. Richard Saylor, of whom Mrs. Saylor was Mary Lanning 7th child of Albert B. & Mable Magdalene Heikes Lanning); Estelle Conrad, (Estelle is the eldest daughter of Andrew & Ida May Miller Lanning, whose first marriage was to Roy Masheter & following his death on Dec. 19, 1918, she was remarried to Dr. B.W. Conrad but at the time of her appearance at this reunion she was once again a widow.); Mrs. Frazier along with Mrs. Frazier's son, wife & 2 little daughters (possibly this Mrs. Frazier married either Jasper or Guy Frazier who were the sons of Rev. James & Dora Babst Frazier, Dora was the daughter of Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst and Martha was the youngest daughter of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Mr. & Mrs. Louie Babst,(the register was signed “Louie” but in my records there is only a Louis b.1884, d.Dec. 1919); Mrs. Newlin & 3 little daughters, Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Keim & sons and Mr. & Mrs. Showalter & children. (Mrs Newlin, or Lila is the youngest daughter of John & Myrtle Brougher & John was the oldest son of Delilah & Herman Brougher, Mrs. Keim, or Gertrude, is the oldest daughter of Carrie Brougher & Fred Smith and Carrie was also the youngest daughter of Delilah & Herman Brougher, plus Mrs. Showalter, or Velma is the oldest daughter born to John & Myrtle Brougher.)
