PART 12 OF THE NORTHEAST KANSAS AMERICAN CIVIL WAR SERIES SOLDIERS WHO SERVED FROM, and or LATER SETTLED IN BROWN COUNTY, KANSAS
1st SGT. JAMES H. WATTS, a resident of Morrill, while serving in CO. D of the 50th IN. he taken prisoner & served 1st at Camden, AR., 2nd at Shreveport, LA. & 3rd at Tyler, TX.
1st SGT. CALVIN WEAVER, a resident of Everest, he served in CO. G of the 139th IN.
CORP. CALVIN B. WEAVER, a resident of Everest, he served in CO. I of the 117th IN.
PVT. G. M. WEAVER, a resident of Everest, served in CO. C of the 10th IN.
CAPT. SANFORD WEAVER, served in CO. H of the 40th IN.
J. J. WEBB, a resident of Walnut Twp., served in CO. A of the Wisconsin Militia
JOHN WEISS, enlisted Dec. 1861 & served with CO. I of the 2nd KS.
PHILIP WEISS, a resident of Walnut Creek, enlisted Dec. 1861 & served with CO. I of the 2nd KS.
PVT. EDWARD WELLS, served with CO. A of the Brown County Battalion.
1st CORP. JACOB J. WELTMER, a resident of Padonia (also Hamlin) served with CO. B of the Brown County Battalion.
GEORGE W. WEST, served with CO. G of the 8th OH. Buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.
AMASIAH WESTCOTT, a resident of Sabetha, enlisted Sept. 1862 & served with CO. H of the 13th KS.
CORP. A. W. WESTERFIELD, enlisted Sept. 1862 & served in CO. I of the 13th KS.
PVT. GEORGE H. WHEELER, a resident of Hiawatha, served in CO. A of the 13th IA. Discharged due to a disease.
PVT. GEORGE WHEELER, a resident of Powhatan & served in CO. B of the 75th U.S. Colored Division.
PVT. C. A. WHITE, a resident of Willis, held prisoner for 6 mos. at Rock Island serving for the Confederacy from Alabama.
PVT. GEORGE W. WHITE, a resident of Hiawatha, served in CO. F of the 174th OH.
J. H. WHITE, a resident of Hiawatha Twp. served in CO. F of the 174th OH.
SGT. LEONARD T. WHITE, a resident of Robinson, while serving in CO. E of the 77th IL. he was held prisoner for 13 mos. & 19 days at Campford, TX. where he acquired a disease in his eyes.
PVT. WILLIAM WHITE, a resident of Comet he served for Missouri.
JAMES WHITE CLOUD, a resident of White Cloud, KS., he helped to defend Lawrence, KS., during Quantrell’s raid on that city where he reportedly killed several men. Chief of the Iowa tribe, died July 1948 at age of 100.
PVT. H. WHITEFORD, a resident of Horton while serving in CO. H of the 49th OH., he was wounded in his left thigh.
C. V. WICKS
CORP. WILLIAM WILCOX, a resident of Horton, first served with CO. H of the 35th IA. then served with CO. E of the 12th IA.
ANDREW WILDER, a resident of Mission Twp. served with CO. F of the 12th MI.
MAJ. D. W. WILDER, a resident of Hiawatha served during Price’s raid on Gen. Dietzler’s staff.
JOHN M. WILEY, served with the 7th U.S. & buried a Hiawatha Cemetery.
CORP. HENRY WILKENS, enlisted Sept. 1862 & served with CO. I of the 13th KS. before being transferred to CO. K of the 13th KS. Dec. 1863.
PVT. JOHN D. WILKENS, a resident of Horton & as a prisoner for 13 mos. at Tyler, TX. he served with CO. F of the 29th IA.
PVT. PHILIP WISE, enlisted Dec. 1861 & served 1st in CO. C of the 2nd KS. before being transferred to CO. I of the 2nd KS.
FRED WITTMER, a resident of Sabetha served in CO. G of the 13th KS.
This brings to an end of Part XXII with the conclusion of this series on soldiers who served in the American Civil War from Brown CO., KS. with the last of those soldiers whose surname begins with the letter ‘W’ and all that begin with ‘Y’ and ‘Z’ in the March 2020 Ancestor Trail. Beginning July 2020, this series which originally began September 2009 with a synopsis in Parts I, II & III of Northeast Kansas prior to the outbreak of Civil War, will continue alphabetically with those soldiers who served from Nemaha County, Kansas.
