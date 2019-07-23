SOLDIERS WHO SERVED FROM, and or LATER SETTLED IN BROWN COUNTY, KANSAS
V
CORP. ALBERT VAUGHN, enlisted Sept. 1863 & promoted to Corp. May 1864, with CO. D of the 14th KS.
CORP. EDWIN M. VAUGHN, a resident of Hiawatha, served from Aug. 1861 to May 1863, promoted to Corp. in Jan. 1863; Killed in action at Tupelo, MS. on May 6, 1863.
CORP. LEWIS “LOUIE” VAUGHN, a resident of Padonia, served from Aug. 1861 to Sept. 1865. promoted to Corp. 1863 while serving with CO. H of the 7th KS.
LT. S. R. VERMILLION, a resident of Hiawatha Twp., served with CO. H of the 173rd OH.
PVT. WILLIAM VINCENT, served with CO. B of the Brown County Battalion.
PVT. GEORGE P. VOETH, a resident of Horton, hospitalized for measles at Hilton Head, S.C., served first as a Pvt. with CO. H 13th US & then as a Pvt. with CO. C of the 50th IL.
W
PVT. A. H. WADE, served with CO. C of the Brown CO. Battalion.
MARION WADE, a resident of either Irving or Claytonville Twp., as a Teamster he drove his own team while serving with the Brown County Battalion.
S. WADE, a resident of Hiawatha (also Robinson) served with the Brown County Battalion.
PVT. WILLIAM WAGONER, a resident of Sabetha, served with CO. F of the 81st OH.
PVT. JOHN R WALKER, a resident of Hamlin, served with CO. H of the 52nd KY.
PVT. HIRAM R. WALKER, a resident of Horton, served with CO. K of this 1st OH. Artillery
SGT. HARLOW MILTON WALKER, as resident of Hiawatha, served with CO. D of the 12th WI.
CORP. MARIAM WALLER, a resident of Baker, wounded in left leg while serving with CO. F of the 103rd IL.
CAPT. ALFRED WALTERS, a resident of Hiawatha, enlisted 1862, served for Missouri.
1st LT. JOHN WALTERS, a resident of Hiawatha Twp., served with CO. A of Brown County Battalion
MARION WALTERS, a resident of Hiawatha.
MIRAM WALTERS, a resident of Baker, served from 1861 to end of war with CO. F of the 103rd IL.
MOSES WALTERS, a resident of Hiawatha, served 4 years & 4 months with CO. C of the 64th OH.
PVT. WILLIAM WALTERS, a resident of Hiawatha, discharged due to rheumatism while serving with CO. C of the 64th OH.
JOHN S. WANSEY, a resident of Hiawatha.
JAMES WARDEN, a resident of Hiawatha Twp., served in CO. I of the 178th PA.
WILLIAM JAMES WARDEN,
PVT. JESSE H. WARFEL, a resident of Morrill, served with CO. M of the 134th PA. Artillery
GEORGE W. WARNER, a resident of Walnut Twp., served with CO. E of the 7th OH.
JAMES A. WARNER, a resident of Mission Twp., served with 15th OH.
CORP. JONATHAN WARNER, a resident of Pony Creek (also Morrill), served with CO. H of the 54th IN.
THOMAS WARNER, served with the 7th U.S. Colored
THOMAS WARNER, served with CO. I of the 91st IL.
WILLIAM M. WARNER, a resident of Walnut Twp., served with the Ohio Militia.
DAVID WARENTZ, a resident of Mission Twp., served with CO. E of the 79th IN.
PVT. J. A. WARHURST, a resident of Irving Twp. (Zion Church area), served with the 9th KS.
PVT. JAMES W. WATKINS, a resident of Hiawatha, served with CO. M of the 2nd IL.
PVT. JOHN WATKINS, a resident of Hiawatha, served with CO. K of the 68th IL.
PVT. LEMUEL F. WATKINS, a resident of Hiawatha Twp., served from 1862 to July 1865 with CO. M of the 39th IN.
WILLIAM WATKINS, a resident of Mission Twp., served with CO. M of the 2nd IL.
PVT. ALEXANDER H. WATSON, a resident of Hiawatha, served from Oct. 1861 to Mar. 1863 discharged for disability at Lagrange, TN. May 1863 while serving in CO. C of the 7th KS.
JOSEPH WATSON, served in CO. H of the 12th IL. Buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.
PVT. JACOB WATTS, a resident of Reserve, held prisoner for 2 weeks at Lebanon, TN., while serving in CO. B of the 19th IN.
This brings to an end the first part of those soldiers whose surname begins with the letter 'W'. This series continues with more soldiers whose surname begins with the letter 'W' with Part XXII in the November 2019 Ancestor Trail. Follow the Ancestor Trail next month with Part XXIII of The Continuation of The Whitman Mission Route Lost Diary Entries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.