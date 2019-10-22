So far in this series, I have written about how this organization began as well as how it operated. There is no doubt that the early success of this organization may never have fully been realized were it not for the creativity of one of its founders and directors, Ralph Tennal, publisher and editor of the Sabetha Herald. Born in Leavenworth Feb. 7, 1872, Ralph served as a police reporter for the Atchison Globe where in the 1880's he met Globe's society columnist Margaret Webb. She was born May 6, 1870 in Owatonna, Wisconsin and moved to Atchison with her family in 1877 where her father served as judge of the district court for Doniphan, Brown and Atchison Counties. Margaret and Ralph were married in Atchsion on Sept. 28, 1889. The first time they purchased the Sabetha Herald Republican in 1905 from J. A. Constant they dropped the Republican part of the publication and it became the Sabetha Herald, but five years later in 1910 they sold the Herald to Drew McLaughlin so that Ralph could become the editor of the Kansas City Weekly Star.
“Later in 1914, the Tennals returned to Sabetha re-purchasing the Herald from McLaughlin. In those years that followed, the bench-mark of journalism that this pair established became quite noteworthy for a small town newspaper.” The actual date when work began on research for the publication of The History of Nemaha County is not really known. Published in 1916, this monumental piece of literature of 816 pages published in Lawrence, KS. measures about 10” by 12” and can be found in the reference sections of most public libraries. Presently it can be purchased in a paperback version on Amazon.Com. Many interviews were conducted with descendants of pioneers and when possible the pioneers themselves in putting together this book. There are photos and stories of pioneers in the biography section, photos of towns as well as the story of their growth up until that time, descriptions of what the county was like before and after the American Civil War and many other important facts.
As a team, the attention to detail these two showed toward the Sabetha Herald as well as the History of Nemaha County, Kansas publication was exemplary of their journalistic talents. But it is not a secret that as a marketer, Ralph was capable of so much more, and it was that creativity that was to a greater extent responsible for the success of the Nemaha County Cooperative Creamery. Back in May 2018 for Part I of this series, I reported that it was the success of the Farmers Cooperative Grain Elevator at Sabetha with Mgr. J.C. Lanning and his directors A. J. Collins, Glen Sewell and Ralph Tennal that laid the ground work for the creamery.
June as Dairy Month started out as a way to distribute extra milk during the warm months of summer. This began nationally in 1937 by grocer organizations sponsoring National Milk Month and by 1939 if became official from coast to coast. Five years earlier, Tennal had already begun approaching the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce with a marketing plan that initially began with a Bovine Beauty Contest then a little later a Milkmaid contest for young country lasses who would first be judged on their milking abilities and bovine knowledge, plus it would not hurt if they were pretty too. When Tennal first presented his idea for a bovine beauty contest to a Sabetha Chamber of Commerce meeting in 1934, it was not accepted. Evidently it took some time for the chamber members to fully grasp how the realm that such a promotion would fully affect the local commerce and it was at the next meeting that everyone agreed becoming the Black & White Show which essentially describes the color combination of a Holstein cow, this then was later simplified to Cow Show.
There are a few residents alive today in northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska, who remember Creamery Days which brought a good many people here for the annual meeting held at the Memorial City Hall with a dinner catered by the ladies of the Methodist Church held in the church basement across the street as well as in the basement of the city hall. There was a parade on Main Street with a variety of outdoor activities held at Sabetha's Ball Park north of the railroad track between Sixth St. on the west and Fourth Street on the east which back in the 1940's was the north edge of town.
Although there is no supportive documentation, it would be safe to assume from other sources that it was Tennal who knew that in order for this to be fully successful it had to be a lot bigger and he supplied press releases from coast to coast on the June Dairy Month events for the Nemaha County Cooperative Creamery. Not only was this event advertised in print but on film too for those newsreel presentations that appeared at movie theatres all over the United States in the 1940's and 1950's.
Resources for this article were supplied primarily by Sabethan Ruth Tennal. She was also the source for the background information on Ralph and Marjorie Tennal which initially I used in the Aug. 2011 Ancestor Trail's Pioneer Women Series on Marjorie Webb Tennal. Additional sources were Sabethans Mrs. Wm. Leman, Mrs. Leland Snyder, Melvin Harold and former Brown CO. native Mrs. Bert Rokey, presently a resident of Oregon.
This brings to a end for Part V with the continuation of this series with Part VI in February 2020. Follow The Ancestor Trail next month with Part XXII of the Northeast Kansas American Civil War Series covering those soldiers who served from, and or later settled in Brown CO., KS. continuing those surnames that begin with the letter 'W'.
