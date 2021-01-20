PART II-THE TOPEKA CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION
That vote that was taken in the Kansas Territory on Jan. 15, 1856 approved the Topeka Constitution by a 3 to 1 majority and also elected Republican Dr. Charles Lawrence Robinson as the first governor. Born in Hardwick, Massachusetts on July 21, 1818, Robinson was a school teacher who became a doctor before setting out in 1849 for the California Gold Fields, where he also served in the California House of Representatives before returning to Massachusetts in 1851 and marrying Sara Lawrence on October 30, 1851.
Founded by Eli Thayer in 1854 at Boston, Massachusetts, the New England Emigrant Aid Society was created to transport immigrants to the Kansas Territory in order to shift the balance of power so that Kansas would enter the United States as a free state, and Charles Robinson came to the Kansas Territory as one of this organization's leaders. The stipulation of the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act requiring that the residents of the territories would choose through the ballot box, and or popular sovereignty, whether they became a slave holding state or a free state made it too easy for a state with the inclination such as the citizens of Missouri possessed to force their way into an already sparsely settled territory to lie about being actual voting residents and steal away the territory from the true residents through their deception. Citizen Abraham Lincoln on a trip to the far eastern edge of the Kansas Territory in early Dec.1859 in speeches made at Elwood, Troy, Doniphan, Atchison and Leavenworth stated that he was opposed to the language of the 1854 Act because he knew that the pioneers of the territory were going to be bullied by the pro-slavery factions from not only across the river in Missouri but from many Southern States.
In fact, I personally have an ancestral connection to this bullying, through Augustus Jacob Wolfley, an anti-slavery advocate and the first settler of Wetmore Township who had gone to Atchison on business in 1856 with his son Reuben and because that they were pioneers of the Kansas Territory they were immediately profiled as being anti-slavery and arrested by pro-slavery Capt. Ayers from Georgia and his band of men who tried and sentenced them to death by firing squad. They were however re-spirited on the condition that they cross over into Missouri and remain there until after the next election which was the vote that was to be taken in the Kansas Territory for the Pro-slavery Ticket. Once that they had been taken across the river, they made their way up to St. Joseph where through the sympathy of an anti-slavery ferryman they crossed the river once again making their way on foot over 65 miles of uninhabited prairie back to their home in Wetmore Twp.
The eldest son of Augustus Jacob, Augustus John b.Nov. 28, 1832 married Matilda Cummins Grubb on May 12, 1859 in Brown County's Locknane Twp. She was the daughter of Collingwood Clark and Sophia Webb Grubb. Another daughter of Collingwood Clark & Sophia is Rachel Ann, b.Jan. 16, 1845 at Greencastle, IND. who married James Twadell Newlin, b.May 3, 1842 in Chester CO., PA. A son of James and Rachel, Edward Newlin, b. Aug. 6, 1876 married Daisy White and to this union were born Geneva, Della, Doris, Bernice, James C., Lois and Carol. My father James C. married Lila M. Brougher on 06/23/33 and to this union were born Jeanine on 05/16/34, Judith on 03/24/39, Karen on 06/30/40 and myself Gregory on 08/27/51. Information used in paragraph three above came from The History of Nemaha C0., KS. written by Ralph Tennal and published in 1916. For more background and genealogical information on August Jacob Wolfley, go to page 735 in The History of Nemaha CO., KS. Genealogical information for the first part of this paragraph, or paragraph four can be found in the Newlin Family Tree book, a copy of it can be found at the research library at the Brown CO., KS. Genealogical Society at 116 South Seventh in Hiawatha, KS. or at the research library at the Nemaha CO., KS. Historical Society Museum at 113 North Sixth St. in Seneca, KS. Another interesting fact is that Governor Charles Robinson is the namesake for Robinson, KS. in east central Brown CO.
This series on the Kansas constitutions continues in Oct. 2021 in Part III with the Lecompton Constitution. Follow the History Road next month with Part One of the Mercier Bank Robbery of March 28, 1933.
