PART XXVI
THE NORTHEAST KANSAS AMERICAN CIVIL WAR SERIES
OF THOSE SOLDIERS WHO SERVED WITH THE UNION
FROM NEMAHA CO., and or WHO LATER SETTLED THERE
Taken from the June 1883 Weekly Seneca Tribune.
SGT. J. R. BARTLES, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. H of the 86th PA.
R. C. BASSETT, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. I of the 142nd IL.
SGT. J. L. BATTEN, a resident of Capioma, served with CO. C of the 20th WI.
CAPT. A. H. BEACHER, a resident of Granada, served with CO. Y of the 137th N.Y. Cavalry.
P. BENDON, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. B of the U.S. Regular Army.
G. R. BENEDICT, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. I of the 13th KS.
J. Y. BENFER, a resident of Seneca, served CO. B of the 123rd OH.
N. F. BENSON, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. E of the 72nd N.Y.
D. C. BENTON, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. C of the 109th N.Y.
Chris BERGMAN, a resident of Vermillion, served with CO. E of the 3rd WI.
W. T. BIDWELL, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. B of the 28th WI.
A. G. BIRCHFIELD, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. E of the 9th KY.
N. B. BISHOP, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. E of the 36th IA.
A. H. BONESTEEL, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. E of the 151st IN.
J. BONTRAGER, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. I of the 2nd IA.
A. BOOKER, a resident of America City, served with CO. G of the 3rd WI.
A. J. BORAN, a resident of Seneca, servedd with C O. K of the 48th IN.
2nd LT. A. BOYER, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. H of the 45th MO.
A. J. BOYER, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. G of the 2nd CO. Cavalry.
D. R. BRADT, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. E of the 14th N.Y.
C. P. BRISTOL, a resident of Baileyville, served with CO. K of the 15th IL.
J. F. BROCK, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. K of the 24th IA.
J. L. BROCKMAN, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. F of the 13th KS.
T. BRONOUGH, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. E of the 13th KS.
R. M. BRONOUGH, a resident of Baileyville, served with CO. E of the 13th KS.
D. BRONSON, a resident of Granada, served with CO. H of the 52nd IL.
A. A. BROOKS, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. G of the 46th PA.
ISSAC BROWN, a resident of Corning, served with CO. B of the 11th KS.
J. L. BROWN, a resident of Sabetha, served with Kansas Militia
1st LT. J. BROWN, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. G of the 43rd OH.
JOHN BROWN, a resident of Seneca, served with the 3rd OH,
R. A. BROWN, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. A of the Nebraska Scouts
R. M. BROWN, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. F of the 161st OH.
R. W. BROWN, a resident of Granada, served with the Kansas Militia.
W. BROWN, a resident of Seneca, served as Quartermaster Clerk in OH.
J. BRUBAKER, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. A of the 149th IN.
J. W. BRUNDEY, a resident of America City, served with CO. A of the 51st MO.
C. A. BRUNER, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. A of the 102nd OH.
SGT. H. J. BRUNSON, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. D of the 103rd N.Y.
SGT. H. BURGER, a resident of Seneca, served with Kansas Militia
J. R. BURGE, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. D of the 38th OH.
E. W. BULLARD, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. F of the 114th OH.
J. BURNES, a resident of America City, served with CO. D of the 23rd MO.
CORP. A. A. BURK, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. K of the 2nd CO.
F. L. BURR, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. D of the 2nd IA.
WM. BUTLER, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. A of the 19th IL.
A. BUTZ, a resident of Oneida, served in Iowa.
This brings to an end of Part XXVI. The continuation of this series with Part XXVII with those soldiers those surname begins with the letter ‘C’ will be in March 2021.
