To the Editor,
A scammer’s goal is to use any means possible to gain access to another’s assets so they can use that wealth as they please.
In a booklet endorsed by Sheriff Merchant it says “Avoid scam artist ploys by following these tips” one of which is “Don’t fall for pressure tactics. Never react quickly or impulsively to offers or requests.”
Any sales tax has a lot in common with a scam because you give up your right to your earned income to others, whether it be a private organization or a government entity. They are in some important ways even worse than what we usually consider a scam.
A scam can be stopped even though it may be very costly it usually affects only one person. A sales tax on the other hand takes from everyone and is almost impossible to stop. Even if a sales tax has an ending it almost always is quickly replaced by another so-called need. One example was when the county jail sale tax ended and immediately Hiawatha needed new streets. Now as soon as they stopped collecting for street lights (who knows when they were actually paid for) they suddenly need $177,000 per year for recreation, for ever.
Recreation of all things! It used to be that all that was needed for recreation was an open space and an imagination. Regardless of what they say, the recreation tax is a new tax and the street light tax is ending.
If the city only wanted the sales tax to replace property taxes why didn’t they promise to lower the property taxes by 7.5 mils instead of only 3 to 6 mils?
Evidently, the city administration mainly wants more money, which they can control and doesn’t really care where it comes from. They are happy to take it from those who come to your town to support your businesses which also pay property taxes. If customers, regardless of where they live, start going to other cities to shop eventually businesses will fail and not only sales tax revenue will be lost but property tax revenue also. Never react quickly or impulsively or fall for pressure tactics.
The strength of our nation lies with the individual and the best government is that which governs least.
Nov. 5 is election day, just six days before Veteran’s Day. Many veterans have given their lives and many more have given prime years of their lives to protect your freedom. One of those freedoms is the right to use your money as you see fit.
Don’t be scammed into giving up your and your neighbor’s freedom.
Vote no on both sales tax increases.
Bill Pollock
Powhattan
