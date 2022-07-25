K-State Extension logo

By mid-August, most bagworms have finished feeding and retreated into their bags. Insecticides will not penetrate the thick, leathery, silk-lined pouches.

To determine whether larvae have finished feeding, examine the bags. Those containing feeding larvae can be identified by the greenish, freshly chewed foliage glued to the bags. Bags are open at the head end, allowing larvae to poke out and continue feeding. They are attached to the foliage by several weak strands of silk and can be pulled off easily.

