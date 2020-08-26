I would like to remind everyone that with school ready to start, we all need to remember a few basic safety tips to make sure we all get off to a good start.
Drivers, there will be a lot more kids on the streets walking to school or riding bicycles, so please take the extra time to watch out for them while you are driving, especially the closer you get to the school zones. Many of the kids are very anxious to get back to school and they may not be as cautious as they should be when crossing streets, so please be alert.
Also, buses will be throughout the county picking up children. Make sure to give them plenty of room and honor their stop sign when extended. We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to running a school bus stop sign, if you choose to ignore the sign, you will be issued a citation so please stay alert for the safety of the kids.
We want to wish students and staff a very safe and happy school year and remember to buckle up when driving or riding in a vehicle.
