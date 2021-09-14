Placeholder Letters

To the Editor,

Did you know Brown County has 279 emergency responder positions filled? Did you know that in addition to community fire departments, police departments, dispatch, the sheriff’s department and our county wide ambulance service, we also have a mounted search and rescue team (which uses horses & riders to search off the beaten path during an emergency) and Squad 48 (which extract people from vehicle accidents & other emergencies requiring special equipment)?

The men and women doing these jobs are not doing it for fame and fortune. They are doing it because they feel called to serve and protect their community...to make it a better and safer place for themselves, their families and ALL of us.

BCLA was privileged to honor Brown County’s 279 emergency responders on Patriot Day - Saturday, September 11, 2021. On a day filled with much emotion - the 20th anniversary of 9/11 - we remembered those that gave the ultimate sacrifice at the World Trade Center in New York City. Then we said thank you to our Brown County First Responders because we never know when that opportunity could be taken from us.

THANK YOU to the almost 200 people who participated in the procession and ceremony and another approximately 70 people who took advantage of the World Trade Center Virtual Tour at Arrow Twin Theatre. If you were unable to attend Saturday’s events, we encourage you to take a moment, pick a specific emergency responder &/or a department and send a handwritten thank you to them. Brown County departments honored on Saturday included:

Everest Fire Department

Fairview Fire Department

Hiawatha Fire Department

Rescue Squad 48 & Town & Country EMS

Horton Fire Department

Ioway Tribal Fire Department

Kickapoo Tribal Fire Department

Morrill Fire Department

Powhattan Fire Department

Robinson Fire Department

Brown County Sheriff, Dispatchers & Mounted Search & Rescue

Hiawatha Police

Horton Police & Dispatchers

Ioway Tribal Law Enforcement

Kickapoo Tribal Law Enforcement

Reginal Highway Troopers

Sac & Fox Tribal Law Enforcement

If you were unable to see the Virtual Tour we invite you to visit this link so you can watch from home. The link will be active through Sunday, September 19. https://www.911memorial.org/demand-tours PASSWORD: NC9DNV

We also want to give a BIG THANK YOU to the other groups and individuals who helped make these Patriot Day events possible:

Lingling (Rachel) Zhang, Arrow Twin Theatre

Lynn Allen, Brown County Historical Society

William Geisendorf, Hiawatha Family Dentistry

Brad Unruh & Monte Unruh, Jackrabbit Coffee

Lauren Lock, McDonald’s

Matt Bartlett, Sonic

Joan Stoller, American Heritage Girls Troop #KS2315

Laura Hooper, Scout Troop #313

Matthew Leahy, Hiawatha High Art

Karie Covert, Hiawatha Middle Art

Mike Dunaway, Zion Lutheran Church

Richard Lehmkuhl, Eternal Hope

Steve Stoller, Sabetha Thrivent Financial

Spencer Madison, vocalist

Sarah Kleopfer, vocalist

Judy Bruning, pianist

Joey May, Hiawatha World

Horton Headlight

GNBank

Hiawatha Kiwanis Club

Brown County Commissioners

Hiawatha City Commissioners

Brown County Home Guard

Blake Ezra Burton Memorial Fund

Submitted by: Brown County Liberty Alliance - Patriot Day Committee

Jerry & Jeanette Aller

Stuart & Amanda Aller

Lucas & Kendra Heinen

Brian & Annette Hoskins

