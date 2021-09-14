To the Editor,
Did you know Brown County has 279 emergency responder positions filled? Did you know that in addition to community fire departments, police departments, dispatch, the sheriff’s department and our county wide ambulance service, we also have a mounted search and rescue team (which uses horses & riders to search off the beaten path during an emergency) and Squad 48 (which extract people from vehicle accidents & other emergencies requiring special equipment)?
The men and women doing these jobs are not doing it for fame and fortune. They are doing it because they feel called to serve and protect their community...to make it a better and safer place for themselves, their families and ALL of us.
BCLA was privileged to honor Brown County’s 279 emergency responders on Patriot Day - Saturday, September 11, 2021. On a day filled with much emotion - the 20th anniversary of 9/11 - we remembered those that gave the ultimate sacrifice at the World Trade Center in New York City. Then we said thank you to our Brown County First Responders because we never know when that opportunity could be taken from us.
THANK YOU to the almost 200 people who participated in the procession and ceremony and another approximately 70 people who took advantage of the World Trade Center Virtual Tour at Arrow Twin Theatre. If you were unable to attend Saturday’s events, we encourage you to take a moment, pick a specific emergency responder &/or a department and send a handwritten thank you to them. Brown County departments honored on Saturday included:
Everest Fire Department
Fairview Fire Department
Hiawatha Fire Department
Rescue Squad 48 & Town & Country EMS
Horton Fire Department
Ioway Tribal Fire Department
Kickapoo Tribal Fire Department
Morrill Fire Department
Powhattan Fire Department
Robinson Fire Department
Brown County Sheriff, Dispatchers & Mounted Search & Rescue
Hiawatha Police
Horton Police & Dispatchers
Ioway Tribal Law Enforcement
Kickapoo Tribal Law Enforcement
Reginal Highway Troopers
Sac & Fox Tribal Law Enforcement
If you were unable to see the Virtual Tour we invite you to visit this link so you can watch from home. The link will be active through Sunday, September 19. https://www.911memorial.org/demand-tours PASSWORD: NC9DNV
We also want to give a BIG THANK YOU to the other groups and individuals who helped make these Patriot Day events possible:
Lingling (Rachel) Zhang, Arrow Twin Theatre
Lynn Allen, Brown County Historical Society
William Geisendorf, Hiawatha Family Dentistry
Brad Unruh & Monte Unruh, Jackrabbit Coffee
Lauren Lock, McDonald’s
Matt Bartlett, Sonic
Joan Stoller, American Heritage Girls Troop #KS2315
Laura Hooper, Scout Troop #313
Matthew Leahy, Hiawatha High Art
Karie Covert, Hiawatha Middle Art
Mike Dunaway, Zion Lutheran Church
Richard Lehmkuhl, Eternal Hope
Steve Stoller, Sabetha Thrivent Financial
Spencer Madison, vocalist
Sarah Kleopfer, vocalist
Judy Bruning, pianist
Joey May, Hiawatha World
Horton Headlight
GNBank
Hiawatha Kiwanis Club
Brown County Commissioners
Hiawatha City Commissioners
Brown County Home Guard
Blake Ezra Burton Memorial Fund
Submitted by: Brown County Liberty Alliance - Patriot Day Committee
Jerry & Jeanette Aller
Stuart & Amanda Aller
Lucas & Kendra Heinen
Brian & Annette Hoskins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.