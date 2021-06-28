To the Editor,
The time is now for Brown County landowners to become informed and educated about wind development in the county. Invenergy’s Pony Express Wind Farm, which already has landowner agreements signed in Morrill, Walnut, Hamlin and Powhattan townships, will have 320 wind turbines spanning northeast Nemaha county into northwest Brown County. The turbines could be up to 550 feet tall and the transmission lines will reach 150 – 200 feet. Is this what Brown County landowners and residents want?
Before you sign or extend an agreement with a wind developer, become informed and educated to know what rights you are forfeiting when you sign an agreement. Educate yourself on how this will affect residents’ health, property values, road and bridge use, aerial applications, decommissioning costs once the turbine has served its purpose, and how many bald eagles can be killed. Talk to your neighbors. Talk to landowners in other wind farms. Landowners, who have chosen not to sign agreements for Pony Express wind farm, have been told, “all your neighbors have signed up; you might as well get paid to live among the windmills.” This is a tactic used by developers to pressure landowners to sign an agreement.
Set back distance (the distance between a wind turbine and a house) is very important to protect residents from potential dangers and annoyances of wind turbines. Brown County has no plan in place to protect landowners. This needs to change.
For more information on wind energy we encourage you to check out these resources:
Legal Issues for Landowners to Consider in Negotiating Wind Energy Easements” found at: https://www.washburnlaw.edu/practicalexperience/agriculturallaw/waltr/articles/_docs/2016-001NegotiatingWindEnergyEasements.pdf
500 or more wind turbines proposed for Nemaha, Brown counties | The Holton Recorder
Wind turbines in Brown County will impact us ALL. Educate yourself, decide how you feel, then express how you feel to the Brown County Commissioners.
Submitted by Brown County Liberty Alliance: Tim & Sunshine Bone, Nathan & Rachel Bunck, David & Briana Childress, Caleb & Amber Clement, Jeff & Abigail Compton, Tyler & Cara Christian, Betty Dvorak, Jason & Nancy Dvorak, Cindy Gaskell, Scott & Jessica Gigstad, Harold & Ruby Heinen, Lucas & Kendra Heinen, Clif & Kathy Heiniger, Jason & Laura Hooper, Brady Hoskins, Brian & Annette Hoskins, John & Holly Isaacs, Chris Kroll, Daniel & Michelle Larson, Jenna Larson, Rex & Nicki Lockwood, Scott Lowe, Roger & Marcia Madere, Nancy Manche, Roberta & Mike McCartney, Andrew & Melissa Mitchell, Dirk & Becky Waser, Gwen Winters, Craig & Trudy Wischropp
