I give a lot of my time to help young leaders grow and develop through programs like 4-H and FFA. Though my biggest motivation is paying it forward because of all the people who helped me, I also directly benefit from working with these students who are experts on pop culture, new fashion, slang terminology and the latest social media trends.

Now that I am solidly a mid-career professional, I sometimes forget how easy it is to lose touch with the changing world. My students are always ready to explain what “Hot Girl Summer” means, why people love the Kardashians and so many other things that might have completely passed over my head otherwise.

