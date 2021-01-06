When I was growing up I remember my dad talking to me whenever I got upset, which happened more often than I would like to admit. He would tell me that getting upset is only half the battle, because then you still have to get over the thing that upset you.
As I have gotten older, that sentiment sticks with me. Whenever I experience things in my life that upset me, I realize that I’m only halfway through the trial.
So then the question becomes, “What should we do to help us when we get upset?”
If you look for answers to that question in the world today, your answers may revolve around rioting or starting fires. However, it may shock some of you that this response to anger is not scriptural.
So instead of looking at how the world responds to anger, let’s focus more on how scripture instructs our attitudes toward anger.
James 1:19 says that we need to be “slow to become angry.”
Proverbs 15:1 says that “A gentle answer turns away wrath.”
With that in mind, we can safely sum up the scriptural answer in being Slow and Gentle.
So the next time that you are upset about something, I want to encourage you to act in a way that looks like you are carrying a large bowl of soup. Because if you are not slow and gentle with it, you will get burned by anger.
Happy New Year
