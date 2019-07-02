Is there an area of your life where you feel behind? I think almost all of us can say “YES” to that question. We are behind in our finances, in a relationship, behind at work, behind in spending time with your kids. If you were to look at a baseball scoreboard that represented each area of your life, it would feel like we are behind 20-0 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. If we are honest, there are very few places in our lives where we really feel ahead, and when we do finally get ahead, it seems like life has a rally and suddenly rather than being up 3, life has a 10 run 8th and we are down 7 in the ninth because life has a way of doing that.
Beginning July 7 at FBC, we are beginning a new series entitled Bottom of the Ninth. We will be talking about life situations where we feel behind and how to overcome those moments. It really doesn’t matter how you got behind in any area you face, because like baseball, you may be down but you are never really out. And even when it seems like you may be out of the game in an area or two, God can use those moments to influence others in the direction of Jesus.
And for some of us when we are down, rather than looking forward to the possibilities, we look at our past failures and expect the same result. We look at the enormity of the situation and allow it to overcome us. We allow our past to dictate our future. We allow what is seemingly impossible to impact our present. So, throughout this series, we hope to challenge you to not let you past failures or your current circumstances define who you are because those are not the things that define you. Jesus does.
You see, when it comes to the bottom of the ninth, your Heavenly Father specializes in bottom of the ninth moments. Your Heavenly Father specializes in turning things around. Your Heavenly Father is really, really good at taking what seems to be impossible for you and me and birthing possibility out of the impossible. You may be facing a situation right now where you may be in a bottom of the third moment, it might be the bottom of the fifth moment or it might be a bottom of the ninth moment, if you are behind in a particular area of life, here's the good news.
Your Heavenly Father specializes in turnarounds. He specializes in come- from-behind victories and he provides us the hope to look toward the future in all of life’s challenges. If you are feeling down and out, join us the next several weekends at 9:00am at FBC and learn that you may be down, but you are never out.
You are loved…
Blake
