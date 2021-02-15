(Editor's Note: Madeline Aller has written a letter to the editor for her American Government class challenging her to submit an article to her local newspaper about a free market economy.)
To the Editor,
Can one person make a loaf of bread? No, it is impossible! Even though I bake bread, I can’t make the ingredients that go in my bread. It takes a group of people called an economy to make bread. An economy is a group of people who produce and use goods and services. I think bread is amazing. When I think of bread, I think of flour first. So let’s start a family tree of bread ingredients. You need flour from wheat that needs cut down. A farmer uses a combine to cut wheat. After cutting, the farmer hauls the wheat in a truck. Think of all the things you need to build a combine and a truck like rubber, metal, fuel, and tarps to hold the wheat down. The farmers need to eat too! Workers, cooks, and stores provide food and coffee for farmers to eat and drink. That is just for the flour! Next, you have yeast that lets bread rise. Yeast is a fungi, which comes from plants, soil, or fruit leaves. Yeast has seeds so the seeds get pulled out with a machine, then it gets fermented and sent through a separator and spun around like a washing machine and cooled. Sugar feeds yeast. Sugar comes from sugar beets or sugar cane plants that are grown, watered and harvested in Australia. Salt is a mineral that can come from Kansas. The oil comes from canola plants in Canada. Water helps moisten my bread so it isn’t dry. Water comes from the ground. Special pumps pull it up to a huge water tank where the water is processed. More pipes carry it to the water tower where it is distributed to people to drink. A family tree of bread is huge! You can’t make bread by yourself it takes everybody around the world working together. In a book, the Little Red Hen baked the cake, but the cat, dog and mouse did not help so they did not get the cake, which is fair because they didn’t help. At the end of the book the animals started helping and they all got the cake that they helped bake. A free market economy is important because people get to make their own choices to buy, sell or make the things they want to. A good government has a free market with people working together to make the world a better place to live. Bread is amazing!
Written independently
by Madeline Aller, Hiawatha
