NFL schedules were released on Wednesday, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, the upcoming slate is going to be a doozy. Not only is the 2020 record for the teams on KC’s schedule over .500, but AFC West sure seems to be getting better around the Chiefs every year.
The Chiefs will open play on September 12th against the Cleveland Browns, then on to Baltimore on Sunday Night Football, home against the Chargers, at the Eagles, home with Buffalo on Sunday night, at Washington and Tennessee, then home against the Giants on Monday Night Football, hosting Green Bay, at the Raiders on Sunday Night Football, home against Dallas, then the bye week, followed by home games against Denver and Vegas, a Thursday night match up at the Chargers, then home with Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati and closing the season out at Denver.
That is a tougher schedule than the Chiefs have seen in recent years, and may end up even tougher than it seems on paper. To start with, the addition of a 17th game is an absolute wildcard. No one knows how teams will adjust to the added grind of another regular season game without an additional bye week. Secondarily—and this is a big one—is the uncertainty in Green Bay that could swing Aaron Rodgers to Denver. The Packers are already on the schedule, so this would only add one game against one of the league’s top five quarterback, but putting Rodgers on the division’s worst team would be toss an absolute grenade into the AFC West, and would create, most probably, the best 2-quarterback division of all time.
Aside from that, just looking at the schedule on paper, even if the Chiefs stay the best team in the league, they still face a brutal early schedule, including playoff rematches and showdowns with the best the AFC has to offer. Cleveland, Buffalo and Baltimore are arguably the best three teams in the conference not located in Kansas City, and if there is another entrant, it would be the Titans—all on the first half of the schedule, not to mention several other potential landmine games, and a measuring-stick game against the Chargers in the early-going.
The schedule becomes very division-heavy in the second half, with the Packers, Cowboys and Steelers as traditionally strong teams that may be on the decline, and the Bengals who play the mirror image of that, a young, usually-horrible team looking for some momentum. Inside the division, the Chargers are looking to take a big leap with their second year quarterback, while the Raiders went blow for blow with the Chiefs last year, and who the heck knows what Denver will be with an upgrade at quarterback (even if Rodgers stays put in Packer-land) and a very strong roster. By season’s end, I think this schedule will prove to the be the toughest in the league, which is a tough draw.
So where does that leave Kansas City? Oddsmakers have the Chiefs at 12 wins, which seems, on its face, like a reasonable number. An added game, along with an improving division and a tough schedule are realities, and the Chiefs are a different team than the one we’ve seen dominate in recent years. Truth be told, we don’t know what kind of a team the Chiefs are. Unless we see more significant moves between now and the season opener, Kansas City will have an even weaker outside pass rush, and is down one of their best cornerbacks and some linebacker depth. On offense, the team lost their third option in the passing game, in Sammy Watkins, and seem to be falling into a similar trap that the team walked into last year with the offensive line—assuming that you can throw random guys out there with the same result. That said, a potentially productive rookie class, with a completely revamped offensive line and some low-key additions that could pay dividends could help balance out the negatives. End of the day, I still think KC is the best of the best, and I’m going to say the team ends up with 13 solid wins.
