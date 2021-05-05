There were not any splashy picks for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 draft last week, and much of the drama was taken out of the affair the week before, as the team swapped its first round pick for Orlando Brown, Jr. But with all of the picks now in, the general consensus is that the Chiefs put together a solid, but certainly not spectacular, showing in the draft. Let’s take a look at the new faces we’ll be watching in the upcoming season.
While he won’t be a rookie, Kansas City’s 2021 draft will always be tied to Brown, so he’s definitely worth mentioning here. The 24-year old Oklahoma alumnus has already had a Pro Bowl season on each side of the offensive line. His strong year in relief of Baltimore’s regular starter on the left side showed his ability and value at that spot, which ultimately led him to Kansas City. Now the team needs to find a way to put together a contract extension that will keep him anchoring the blindside of the line for years to come.
The team’s first draft pick of the weekend was Nick Bolton out of Missouri. There was a lot of smoke around this pick, and we’ve been hearing Bolton’s name for a while. He is an inside linebacker, which was a need, but maybe not as pressing as some other positions. That said, Bolton should pair well with last year’s pick of Willie Gay, Jr. as the two grow into leaders on this defense, and his aggressive style pairs well with a team that scores a lot of points, because other teams tend to press against KC, and he will make them pay in a multitude of ways.
Creed Humphrey joined Bolton as a second round selection. Another Oklahoma product who was actually a suggestion from Brown, Humphrey could push for a starting spot immediately. Whether he starts this year or next, this pick was a continuation of the team’s efforts in completely rebuilding the line, and Humphrey should be a big part of that line for at least the next five years.
Kansas City did not have a draft pick in the 3rd round, but picked up Joshua Kaindoh of Florida State in the 4th. There’s no telling if Kaindoh will make an immediate impact from the defensive end position, but he fits the system and has potential to be an outstanding player. He will likely start out in a rotation with Taco Charlton and Mike Danna opposite Frank Clark, but he was considered a very high-ceiling prospect to still be on the board on the draft’s third day.
Duke’s Noah Grey and Clemson’s Cornell Powell were the team’s 5th round picks. Grey, an undersized tight end, is not likely to play a ton of in-line tight end, as he looks more like a fit to move around the formation like an H-back and could be exactly the type of gadget-y player that Andy Reid loves to incorporate a few times a game. Powell is the rare 4-year wide receiver to come out of Clemson. He’s not as explosive or fast as some of his big name counterparts in recent years, but he feels like a guy would could progress into a regular contributor.
The team’s final pick may be it’s most interesting, as they selected Trey Smith from Tennessee. Smith was basically a 2nd or 3rd round talent at the guard position, but some questions about past health issues knocked him off of most team’s draft boards. The Chiefs clearly thought his potential was worth the risk by the 6th round. If healthy, Smith is definitely a starter within a year. The picks of Smith and Humphrey how that KC’s brass are looking to put together a powerhouse offensive line for the foreseeable future.
