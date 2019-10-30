Dear Editor,
As I begin my final “VOTE NO” letter for the 1/2 cent sales tax increase to benefit the Hiawatha Hospital, I would like to remind voters do their research and be an informed voter. As I have mentioned in a previous letter to the editor, a good resource for voters is the website hospitalfinances.org. This website gives the financial information for 2017 for all hospitals in the United States. It is a great way to compare how different hospitals in our area pay their providers and administration.
I have lived in Brown County my entire life and am very aware of the millions of dollars donated to the Hiawatha hospital by generous donors over the last 20-30 years. When I questioned at the Sabetha town hall meeting last spring as to where all of those donated funds had gone, I was told those funds had been used to reimburse Medicare overpayments and for uncompensated care/bad debt over the years. The Hiawatha hospital has depended on donations for many years to cover for their losses . . . instead of being responsible for managing the Medicare overpayments and focusing on collecting the money owed to the hospital by patients and insurance companies as other hospital do successfully.
Now that the “generous donations” to HCH have ceased, HCH expects Brown County taxpayers to cover their losses by paying for the needed capital improvements at the hospital. In my opinion, it is time for the Hiawatha hospital administration to take responsibility for their past mistakes and correct these errors going forward. If the voters enable HCH to continue to receive “free money” instead of making the needed changes in the management of the hospital, the negative cycle will continue for decades to come. VOTE NO on Nov. 5.
Martha Wright-Gill
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.