The thrill of the hunt can continue at the dinner table if the game isn’t handled properly along the way. Game meats are excellent sources of protein and similar in composition to domestic animal meats. Calorie and fat contents vary with the age and species of the animal.

Be prepared for the hunt. Remember to bring a sharp hunting knife, a small hatchet, a whetstone or steel, about 12 feet of light rope or nylon cord, plastic bags, and clean cloths or paper towels. Other essentials include proper clothing, binoculars, fresh water, a compass, a map, and matches. In warm weather you may want to bring ground pepper and cheesecloth. Sprinkle the carcass with pepper and cover with cheesecloth to repel flies. Abide by game regulations for hunting, transporting, and storing game.

