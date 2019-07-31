To the Editor,
The baseball season in Hiawatha ended at the American Legion Zone AA Tournament on July 23. It has been a challenging but rewarding summer of baseball - despite the 3-25 final record.
My wife sent me a text that said “I think you should help coach the Legion team this summer.” I thought about our busy family and work schedule and started to wonder how this was possible. The Legion program was having trouble finding coaches this year, and my family was willing to sacrifice “our time” to allow me to spend some time getting to know some amazing young men this summer.
It was truly a great summer hanging out with these guys. The coaching was without a doubt challenging, as most of these guys were emotionally and physically spent when it came time for baseball. They didn’t care to listen and learn, as that was likely what they had heard from others (other coaches, teammates, and parents) all day long.
Many of these young men were being pulled in several directions this summer, and I believe they really only wanted to do what was best for the teams they were part of. That is a tough task when you want to satisfy everyone. Some days there were 3, 4, and 5 different activities going on, and some of these young men still managed to show up and play baseball. I commend the players who physically gave up so much of their summer to be a part of all the sports and activities they love and for the parents who gave us support! The hearts of these guys are solid - we all just seemed to push them to their limits.
It was also very challenging for Gavin Lierz and me to pull together a 9-player team. We sent 100-plus texts almost every gameday to help the players understand how much we needed them to show up for each game. But once game time arrived, and we had 9, it was almost always a fun evening with the guys, regardless of what was showing on the scoreboard at the end of the night.
Summer baseball has changed - due to the demand and expectations on sports in general. I love all sports, but think the desire to be the best at each and every sport has stretched the demands on these kids and really soured the fun in competitive sports.
I don’t have the perfect answer on how to fix this, but I sure wish we could learn to teach our young men and women how to have fun getting better together. To learn importance of building each other up, rather than getting distracted and focusing on the negative that happens during the grueling process of getting better. I shared with these guys that the one thing that has always inspired me to push through and have hope when times are tough is Jesus’s brother James' words after his brother had left the earth and he was giving hope to his followers.
James 1:2-4 (NIV) "Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything."
These young men became better individually and as a team this summer, despite the struggles along the way. These guys will be better for pushing through this season, and I hope they will use what they learned to make their future teams successful.
This summer of baseball was worth every minute to me. Special thanks to Legion Manager Curt Weldon and Coach Gavin Lierz for allowing me to help. Thanks to the parents who stuck with the team and helped us have 9 players each night to have some fun playing baseball this summer.
Keith Erdley
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.