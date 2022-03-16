To the editor and community,
Change is never easy!
With new leadership selected by our volunteer firefighters our fire department is running as smoothly as ever.
I have happily donated money to the city to pay for the KOMA violation that the commission has recently agreed to. I hope soon we will have this all behind us so we can focus on enhancing and growing Hiawatha.
I would like to thank Mike Nichols and Tish Sims for their years of service. It's easier knowing they are both moving to be closer to their families. Thanks again!
Change is hard at first, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end.
Brian Shefferd
Hiawatha City Commissioner
