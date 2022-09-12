After a slow start to Friday night's contest between the Horton Chargers and the McLouth Bulldogs, the teams traded touchdowns between the 2nd and 3rd quarters, before the Chargers secured their first win in 40 games with a touchdown in the 4th quarter to earn the 22-14 win.
Both squads struggled to get their offenses going in the 1st quarter, but McLouth got the scoring started in the 2nd, breaking off a long run to go up by a score of 6-0. The Chargers fired back with a score of their own, as Jack Allen completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Trent Lockwood. With a 6-6 halftime tie, it was again the Bulldogs who would strike first in the 3rd quarter, pushing across the goal line on a 4-yard run, followed by a successful 2-point conversion to retake the lead. But again, the Horton team would respond in kind, as Allen bulled into the endzone from 2 yards out, then followed up by adding 2 points on another run.
In the end, it was a 50-yard scoring strike with 8:33 left to in the game that proved to be the difference in the game, as Allen found freshman Cooper Strube for the long catch and run, with Allen adding the 2-point conversion to go up 22-14.
Next week the 1-1 Chargers will have a strong chance to earn their second consecutive win, as Horton will host 0-2 Valley Falls.
