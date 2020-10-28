Sunday’s matchup between AFC West foes the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was, for all intents and purposes, a blowout win for the Chiefs. The 43-16 shellacking came with points scored from the offense, defense and special teams units, but as gratifying of a win as that sounds like it would be, felt like a frustrating mess, punctuated by big plays.
Its nitpicking. I know it is. Unfortunately, that is where we are going to resort to following a team this good. Clearly, the win was impressive, but going 0-8 on third down conversions against a defense that is not particularly good is a concern, as was the 4 quarterback sacks that came in those moments.
After the game, Patrick Mahomes spoke about not needing to press and taking sacks as something of a concession when the play was not to be had. Maybe that’s something. Maybe the lack of third down production was not the root of a larger problem. The fact that the team only had 8 opportunities speaks for itself, anyway. The scores from the defense and special teams took away opportunities, and so did the fact that much of the time, the team converted on first and second down.
Also concerning, but maybe nothing, was the amount of yardage given up by the defense. If Denver’s defense is not very good, then their offense has to be described as downright bad. You never want to give up the amount of yardage the Chiefs did, but the team was able to avoid danger by avoiding points going up on the board. Part of the yardage has to be chalked up to Denver being in full on pass mode from the early going. But part of it comes down to the recent lack of a pass rush on third down. Hopefully what we’re seeing with that is just the team’s typical October lull that hits when the season gets a little boring for a playoff-bound team.
On the purely positive side, Le’Veon Bell seemed to transition very smoothly into the offense. Much like Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his first game of the year, there was not much action in the passing game, but he was a more productive runner in just a few carries than he has looked like in three seasons. For that matter, Edwards-Helaire also looked fresh and very sharp in his carries. We have yet to see either fully integrated into the passing attack, which I imagine will come against better competition later in the season and in the playoffs, but simply being able to rotate the pair in the running game takes the Chiefs’ offense to another level. What Bell will look like this week against the Jets is anyone’s guess, but I have a feeling he will look not only more comfortable, but that he will be out to show up the team that failed to utilize him anywhere near his abilities over the past two seasons.
Overall, the team is in good shape, sitting at 7-1 with an 0-7 Jets team next up on the schedule. The offense may not have clicked on all cylinders yet, but it’s a jet-fueled rocket car just waiting to take off. The defense has put together about four really good games, a couple decent games and only one disappointing outing (against the Raiders). The special teams has been a mixed bag, but a fresh helping of Byron Pringle breathed some life into things last weekend. Now we just need Harrison Butker to get over his yips on extra points. The outstanding kicker has missed a kick in seven straight games—most of them on extra points. At this point you have to think it’s a mental issue and nothing physical, but I trust Butker and the coaching staff to get whatever it is worked out. There’s no such thing as an easy win, but this week will be the closest the Chiefs can get to a cruise control game — so sit back and remember, whatever happens this week, a win is a win.
