One of the most exciting times of the NFL off season is just around the corner, and with the draft coming up next week, it’s time to take a look at what the Kansas City Chiefs could be planning for the big day.
Biggest Needs
Anyone who watched the Super Bowl knows that the team’s biggest need heading into the 2021 season is at tackle. Management has worked to shore up the offensive line that dealt with both injury and disappointing play last season, but there are questions, along with a giant hole at the left tackle position. The coaching staff has mentioned players like Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang as potential currently-rostered players who could fill the role, but Niang will be a rookie after opting out during his first go, and Remmers was a disaster in the Super Bowl. Assuming there is not a generational player at another position, it seems likely that a player with left tackle potential goes with the first pick.
Standing out among other positions the team could look to fill next weekend are edge rusher and wide receiver. The Chiefs found themselves incapable of generating an outside rush through the 2020 season, and while we all hoped they could find a way to flip the switch in the playoffs, they did not. On the other side of the ball, the offense was not the same when Sammy Watkins was not on the field and effective, and with Watkins gone, the team will need to find a third option that can make a difference. The team’s hope is likely still that Mecole Hardman can step up, but confidence has seemingly waned in the locker room and in the front offices.
Aside from those three key spots, the Chiefs have a few spots where they are fairly solid, but may be looking for an upgrade in depth or in the starting rotation. With Damien Williams heading out, the team may take a late flier on the running back position to add some depth, while the team is also likely going to be on the lookout for a cornerback to add some depth to a group that has some talent, but may be tested this season. The team could also look for added depth on the offensive line or at linebacker, and the right tight end prospect could catch the team’s attention.
Potential targets:
If the team is looking at left tackles, there are a few names that have been rolling around worth mentioning. Dillon Radunz is a tackle out of North Dakota State that has a lot of people talking. Radunz was just plain dominant in college, but played against inferior competition, so the jury is still out. Some analysts have him going mid-first round, but if he falls, he could be a player the Chiefs have their eye on. Samuel Cosmi out of Texas, Liam Eichenberg from Notre Dame and Alabama’s Alex Leatherford have been a few other names tossed around, along with USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, who converted to tackle and played well last season.
There has been some recent noise around Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II falling to the late first round, and he could be a target for the Chiefs, as could linebacker Devin Collins from Tulsa or Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. If the team finds its left tackle of the future in round one, they may make a move at wide receiver in the second. Amon-Ra St. Brown from USC has been tied to the team, as has Ole Miss’s Elijah Moore, and if teams grow concerned about his size, Purdue’s Rondale Moore could go just about anywhere and is the type of receiver that Andy Reid loves.
