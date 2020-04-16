By the time you read this, we will be less than a week away from the first round of the NFL Draft. In our current sports-vacuum of a world, I expect viewership to hit all-time numbers, and possibly to even rival the Super Bowl. To put it plainly, sports fans everywhere need this and if it goes anything like the opening days of free agency, the NFL could provide just the excitement and buzz that we are all looking for.
When it comes to our favorite home team, the Kansas City Chiefs, what looked like a fairly clear list of needs a couple weeks ago has evaporated with the team holding onto some key players that looked like they were on their way out, adding some and sitting silent and holding the rights to others that we thought they would send packing. The re-signing of guys like Bashaud Breeland and Sammy Watkins does not do much for the team’s long-term standing at corner and wide receiver, but it certainly knocks those positions down a notch in draft importance. The same could be said for running back, after the team signed DeAndre Washington and in the tight end position group, after adding Ricky Seals-Jones. The team did lose Reggie Ragland and Stephen Wisniewski—both of whom started in the Super Bowl—but as the team has still not moved on Chris Jones or LDT, that means an astounding 20 of 22 Super Bowl starters will likely still be with the team by draft time.
With the recent flurry of moves, it leaves our thoughts on the draft a little scattered. Big money is going to need to go around at the latest by the end of next season, with Patrick Mahomes up for an extension between then and now and a potential, though less and less likely, deal for Chris Jones hovering around in the ether, so drafting cheap replacements for other money pits might be the best bet. I am going to throw some names and rounds out—a little bit of a mock draft—but I will be clear—I full expect the team to either complete a trade for Jones to move up in the first round, or to sit tight on Jones and spend the entire draft trading back and stockpiling picks. But for now I will work with the draft order that we know. That said, here are my best guesses:
Round 1 – Pick 32 – Ezra Cleveland – Offensive Tackle (Boise State, Junior)
He’s big, he’s bad, and he would be a bit of a reach in the first round, but now could be the time to draft Eric Fisher’s replacement, as I don’t believe the team will want to pay him after this year. Oklahoma’s stellar linebacker Kenneth Murray would also be a good fit in this position.
Round 2 – Pick 63 – Cameron Dantzler – Cornerback (Mississippi State, Junior)
This guy is lanky and tall-ish and a good press competitor at the corner. Breeland coming back blunted the damage, but losing Kendall Fuller hurts and a strong prospect like Dantzler could help to begin next season’s rebuild at corner. Also keep an eye out for Adam Trautman, a tight end out of Dayton—he came on strong in his senior season and could be a guy Andy Reid has his eye on.
Round 3 – Pick 96 – Antonio Gibson – WR/RB/KR (Memphis, Senior)
Oh boy, this one would be fun. The guy weighs 228 and ran a 4.39 40 at the combine. He’s probably not an every down play at any point in his career, but his work on special teams and as a special package guy on offense would be electric. If Juan Thornhill’s former secondary-mate at Virginia, Bryce Hall, is available, he would be another option here. Not really a scheme fit, but a first round potential player who struggled with injury his senior season and could not prove himself to team doctors due to the league shutdown.
Round 4 – Pick 138 – Calvin Throckmorton – Offensive Guard (Oregon, Senior)
Throckmorton is big, versatile lineman who specializes at the guard position, but has played all across the line on his way to All-American status. The Chiefs love guys who can move around on the line, and if he is available here I could see them pulling the trigger. A player’s availability at this point in the draft often comes down to groups of teams making a run at certain positions, so that said, I’m going to add in KU’s Hakeem Adeniji as a possibility here.
Round 5 – Pick 177 – Joe Bachie – Middle Linebacker (Michigan State, Senior)
Bachie would be worth a fifth round flyer if he is still around. He’s not terribly fast, and not great in coverage, but he handles the middle of the field well. He does come with the massive red flag of a PED suspension in college, but the Chiefs are well versed in drafting valuable pieces below their typical draft slot due to character concerns. And just because receivers are fun to think about, let’s throw Aaron Jones out of Rhode Island in here as an alternate.
