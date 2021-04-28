The draft is nearly here, and the Chiefs pulled off a major trade just a week ahead of time, completely turning what we all thought was coming on its ear. I’m sure the Chiefs already had a plan in mind, but we did not, so let’s take a look at how the trade impacts the team, as well as how it could re-route the draft.
The Chiefs gave up the 31st, 94th and 136th pick in this draft, as well as a future 5th rounder, and received Baltimore Ravens standout tackle Orlando Brown, Jr., as well as Baltimore’s 2nd rounder this year. That leaves KC with two 2nd round picks, one 4th round pick, a pair of 5th round picks and a 6th rounder, as well as with their biggest offseason hole filled.
After a standout 4-year career at left tackle at Oklahoma, Brown was moved to the right side for the Ravens, earning a Pro Bowl nod in his second season. Brown slid over to left tackle in year 3, as the 24 year old filled in admirably for Baltimore’s injured left tackle, earning Pro Bowl honors in that spot, as well. In fact, it was Brown’s desire to play on the left side—the premier spot on the line—that eventually brought this trade to fruition. The Brown trade will allow Lucas Niang, the TCU standout that opted out of his rookie season, to transition to the starting lineup at his natural position on the right side of the line. Between returning players and new additions, the Chiefs aggressively and decisively rebuilt the offensive line that let them down so badly in the Super Bowl.
So with the line so thoroughly addressed prior to the draft, will we see any picks up front this weekend? I think it’s highly likely that the team will still be looking for some interior line pieces. Unless a high caliber guard or center falls into the second round, I wouldn’t see it coming before the fifth round, but I think management saw the folly of their attempts to protect the league’s premier quarterback with a makeshift unit up front.
I still see linebacker, edge rusher and receiver as potential targets with the team’s first three picks. I could see the team pulling a sneaky pick at running back or tight end early—not necessarily needs, but where depth could make a big difference. The one spot I really hope to see the team make an impact pick is at the edge. Frank Clark has underachieved in his time with the Chiefs, but he is still the only and best option the team has in coming off the corner. Mike Danna was a great pick last year, and is a solid piece, but he is more of a rotation player, providing depth, but not a starting level performer at this point. The hope here is that the team can draft someone to bump former first-round flame-out Taco Charlton out of the starting lineup.
I’m not going to presume to try to guess players at this point. Honestly, I doubt the team will draft at many of their currently-slotted positions with Brett Veach’s penchant for draft-day trades. I could see both seconds or both fourths, along with a combination of future picks, packaged to move up if Veach sees a player that the team covets sliding. Or, of course, if Veach nabs a couple players he likes early, it would not be surprising to see him shell out picks to add more volume or better picks in 2022, when the team may be moving on from quite a few of its starters. However Veach and the Chiefs handle this draft, it will be an exciting weekend and will be fun to analyze how the roster stacks up heading into a very important season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.