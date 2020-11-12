It’s time to take a bit of breath, just as the Kansas City Chiefs will this week on their bye, after the team knocked off the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by a score of 33-31 to move to 8-1. The Chiefs trail only the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed, a bye, and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, and have cruised so far this season, minus a blip against the Las Vegas Raiders that Andy Reid and company will look to avenge when they get back in action next week.
Sunday’s contest was probably closer than it should have been, but the Panthers are a solid group that is coached well, and got their primary weapon back from injury in the game. Christian McCaffrey made an immediate impact, scoring the game’s opening touchdown and proving a consistent threat as he made a relatively rust-free return. Unfortunately for Carolina, a late shoulder injury might keep the star running back on the shelf for awhile longer. The offense moved with ease most of the day, as the passing game continued its recent tear, with Mahomes tossing 4 touchdowns and Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill leading the way for the receiving corps.
The fact that the result of the game came down to a very long missed field goal had more to do with a lackluster performance from the defense and a well-executed game plan from the Panthers, including quite a few risky calls that worked out in their favor. Overall it goes down as a win, which is all that matters for the time being. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl Champions, with sights set on doing it over again, so no team is going to get Kansas City’s best shot during the regular season. The 1-seed may be out of reach, if simply because the Steelers have a fairly easy schedule left to play, but their near-miss at the Cowboys last week suggests that they may have a couple losses in them.
Kansas City, on the other hand, is getting their break at the right time, as they prepare to take on the meat of their schedule, with just three teams left on the slate that are not likely to find their way into the playoffs. The Chiefs will come back from their bye with a trip to Vegas, then head across the country to take on the Tampa Bay Bucs, followed by a home game with Denver, and trips to Miami and New Orleans, then a home game with Atlanta and end the season at home against the Chargers. Common sense would say the coaching staff would be able to rest some players in the final two games, but with seeding likely still up in the air, the wins will probably be vital.
With an open week ahead, the Chiefs seem to be right where they need to be, minus a half-game deficit to a flawed Steelers team. Games haven’t always been pretty, but Kansas City continues to rack up victories on their repeat tour, and that, along with staying healthy, is all that matters at this juncture, and the bye week can only help give those who have been playing a much needed rest and time to get other back in action. Check back next week and we’ll take a look at the entire playoff picture across the league.
