The Kansas City Chiefs made a literal show of force on Monday afternoon, as the team traveled to Buffalo and unleashed a rejuvenated running game on the unsuspecting Bills to the tune of a 26-17 win.
Something of a blueprint to beat Kansas City has been forming around the league, of late, centered on rushing three or four and dropping extra defenders into passing lanes. The Raiders were able to capitalize on that formula by applying constant pressure with just four rushers, but lived up to the requirement that so many others have missed, by lighting up the scoreboard. On Monday night, the defense had a bounce back performance, making Josh Allen, who has been receiving MVP buzz early in the season, look ineffectual and inaccurate.
On the offensive side, the Chiefs were focused on punishing slim fronts with the run, which they did masterfully behind an offensive line that featured only two starters, and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, while mixing in success in the short and intermediate passing game when linebackers and safeties played forward. The reliance on the running game was absolutely against a very long career trend for Andy Reid, and to a degree played into the Bills’ hands in limiting possessions, but with the defense holding up their end, the game was never really in question.
The question, then, is what to take away from this game. First off, we don’t really know what the Bills are. In the early going, they have looked like a true contender — maybe one of the better teams in the AFC. But that has come mostly against inferior competition, and the team is now on a two-game skid against some of the league’s better teams. That said, at their lowest, they should be about at a level with the Raiders, which means they are, at worst, a borderline playoff team, so the victory certainly holds merit. What remains to be seen is if the formula and the individual performances will carry over against other strong competition. Unfortunately, that will take a bit of time, as the team’s next two matchups are against the Broncos and Jets, which will be more of a battle with complacency than against any viable opponent. After those two matchups we will see more borderline playoff competition in Carolina, Las Vegas and Tampa.
The most interesting part of the next two weeks will be the Le’Veon Bell watch party. The two-time All-Pro running back and recurring malcontent spend the better part of five years with the Steelers as an absolute thorn in the Chiefs’ side as arguably the best back in the league. Since that time, holdouts and injuries and a prolific social media life have put a damper on what looked to be a surefire Hall of Fame career. So far, Bell has said all the right things, and if he truly accepts his role as just another weapon in the arsenal, he could be a devastating matchup destroyer. It is very likely that he will not be around after this season, so Andy Reid and Eric Bienemy will surely take full advantage of his abilities, which would benefit both parties. At this point, it will just be interesting to see how often Bell sees the field this week and how integrated he will be into the game plan. I would expect to see him for a couple series, with a few plays each specifically designed to get him the ball in space. If he is a regular third down fixture, it will be a good sign that he is progressing even better than expected through the playbook.
