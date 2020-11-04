There was very little drama involved in Sunday afternoon’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, and that seems to be exactly what both teams wanted in the 35-9 KC win. The Chiefs got in, got their big win, and got out with no major injuries. The Jets checked the box on the only goal they seemed to have heading into the game, as well: do not get embarrassed by Le’Veon Bell.
Judging by the New York defensive game plan, not getting skewered by Bell was all that mattered to Head Coach Adam Gase. The two have gone back and forth on social media and in the media ever since Bell arrived and Gase was hired, eventually leading to the Jets cutting the former All Pro running back a few weeks ago. With victory highly unlikely for the 0-7 Jets regardless of the circumstances, the coaching staff chose to stack the box and play to stop the run against a team with the world’s best passer.
The scheme made no sense for a group trying to win, but perfect sense in the vacuum that is the New York Jets’ season and head case of a head coach. And the Jets got exactly what they asked for—Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 years and 5 touchdowns, slicing up the Jets defense and vaulting himself back into the MVP race after a few weeks of letting the defense and running game handle the yeoman’s share of the work.
There isn’t much else to unpack about the game, as it was a one-sided affair that went exactly to script. But I do want to take a moment to call out a player that I have been hard on in the past. Safety Dan Sorenson continues to operate at a high level in Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. He may not have some of the physical tools you want in a regular player, but the guy has made up for it for over a year and a half, and has been one of the best players on that side of the ball.
So let’s look ahead a couple weeks to see what’s on the horizon. This weekend, the Chiefs welcome in the 3-5 Carolina Panthers, who hope to get a boost from the return of Christian McAffrey this week. The Panthers are a little better than their record would suggest and have been fairly consistent in being average at most things, this season. The defense has been better than expected. Most pundits selected Carolina as the worst defense in the league heading into 2020, so a middling group is actually a pretty big jump. The offense is not all that explosive, but it is fairly consistent, and the big plays may return with McAffrey. All-in-all this one seems like it could be a little slow, but the Panthers’ biggest flaw on the defense is in the back end and coming off back-to-back losses, I doubt they can contain a suddenly-hot Mahomes.
The Carolina game segues the team into their bye week, followed by the team’s first ever trip to Las Vegas, which will give the Chiefs an opportunity to avenge their only loss of the season. Coming off a bye, and given not only the Raiders’ win earlier in the season, but their decision to take a victory lap around Arrowhead after the game, I don’t see this game being very kind to Vegas. Derek Carr has the team playing better, but I expect Spags to find a way to hit Carr early and often, and I think the offense has some special things dialed up. The follow up to that game will feature a matchup with the Buccaneers. The Tampa Bay Tom Brady’s have been getting things right, of late, and with the NFC failing to put forth any other serious contenders, this might be a preview of the Super Bowl
