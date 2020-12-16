In a game where just about everything went wrong, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to walk away with a relatively easy win, and with a Pittsburgh loss, the day proved to be about as positive as it could be, with the Chiefs moving to 12-1 on the season and moving into sole possession of 1st place in the AFC, which would grant the team the only bye on their side of the bracket in the playoffs.
Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions, took a thirty yard sack and fumbled a snap, which would make Sunday one of the worst games of his career, but the MVP front-runner also slung the ball for nearly 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Travis Kelce continued his quest to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards with another monster day, and the defense gave up too many points, but did see strong play in the secondary, and saw an active pass rush for the first time in weeks.
At 12-1, the Chiefs are having one of the best seasons in team history, and they will face off this weekend with the 10-3 New Orleans Saints, who share the best record in the NFC with the Packers. This is the second time this season that the Chiefs have played in a game billed as a potential Super Bowl preview. Kansas City traveled to Tampa a few weeks ago to knock off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, but the Saints are a different story. Even with little clarity whether Drew Brees will play as he recovers from multiple rib and lung injuries suffered earlier in the season, the Saints have one of the better defenses in the league, a topflight rushing attack, and a gadget quarterback capable of hurting you through the air or on the ground.
The most intriguing part of the game may be that the Saints lost last weekend to the lowly Philadelphia Eagles. Good teams usually respond well after a loss, and the Eagles loss was a very bad one that the Saints will be trying to put in the rear view mirror with a big win over the best team in the league. The question, in my mind, is whether last Sunday was simply an off game for New Orleans, or if it was a sign of a larger problem starting to show its head. It’s definitely less than ideal to be playing without your starting quarterback, so chances are things will stabilize once Brees returns, but at this point, there is no guarantee when that will be. I expect the Saints to come out with plenty of energy against the Chiefs, but I also expect whatever damage is done in the game’s early going will be wiped away by halftime.
A win at New Orleans would not only push the Chiefs just one game away from sealing the top seed in the AFC, but it would also send a message the whole league would feel, re-asserting the Chiefs’ dominance over the entire NFL. A loss is definitely not the best outcome, but being a game ahead of every team in the league gives KC some leeway, and it would not be as detrimental as it would for the home team. I look for the Chiefs to continue their recent trend of winning a game that feels like a 20-point win, but ends up with a single score victory.
