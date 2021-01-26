This was the week we’ve all been waiting for. Watching the Chiefs blast their way through a good team like the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening served as a reminder of just how complete Kansas City can be when they have all phases firing. As masterful as Patrick Mahomes was in the AFC Championship game, his message was clear in postgame interviews: “[The] job’s not finished.”
Mahomes was speaking of the Super Bowl match up with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—the Chief’s final hurdle in the team’s Run It Back campaign to repeat as NFL Champions. We’ll dig further into the particulars of that showdown next week, for now I want to get into how the Bills game went down and what it means for the Chiefs and their repeat effort.
One of the bigger takeaways from Sunday’s game was a pair of injuries. L’Jarius Sneed suffered a concussion, while Eric Fisher blew out his achilles. The Sneed injury is worth tracking because the rookie has grown into one of the team’s preeminent defensive playmakers. Chances are, the defensive back will be fine given the week layoff, but he will be sorely missed against a stacked Bucs receiving corps if he is not able to go. The Fisher loss is a big hit. Despite struggling through some nagging injuries this season, he has provided stability up front among a grab bag of career reserves after Mitchell Schwartz was lost to a back injury. Tampa can get after the quarterback with their front four, and the loss of Fisher will make the job that much harder for the makeshift line.
On the plus side, the Bills game reinforced the emergence of Darrell Williams as a threat in the backfield. It seemed a bit odd that Williams almost completely shut out LeVeon Bell a week ago, but the fact that he outworked and outperformed Clyde Edwards Helaire on Sunday was an eye opener. Sure, Helaire is just returning from injury, so you would assume he will improve in his next outing, but the success Williams is having will only add to the team’s hit-you-from-all-angles approach. Similarly, Byron Pringle seems to have worked his way into a bigger piece of the team’s scheme. Pringle worked interior routes, working out of the slot but playing a de facto second tight end type route tree.
The defense played a truly inspired game, keyed by a wildly aggressive scheme from Steve Spagnuolo and a relentless pass rush, and backed up by a secondary that harassed Buffalo’s receivers throughout the entire game. Frank Clark came alive, though to be honest, I may have been too critical in recent weeks. I still contend that he has not been the impact player in the pass rush that we paid him to be, but looking at advanced metrics, his work setting the edge and against the run has been well above average, so I have to eat a little crow there. Bottom line, if the defense has a similar game against Tampa, I think the Chiefs win by a wide margin.
But the biggest single difference in the contest was the contrast between quarterbacks. Josh Allen had a great season, no doubt, and I give major credit to the guy for identifying flaws in his game and busting his tail to improve. Allen has come a long, long way. And it’s not good enough—by quite a ways. Mahomes on an average day is too much for just about anyone, but when he plays the way he did on Sunday, he is absolutely unbeatable, and that version the KC quarterback tends to come out against the best competition. And heaven help the opposing team if Mahomes catches wind of any perceived slight, which he has shown signs of in games against Mitch Trubisky (drafted before Mahomes), Lamar Jackson (voted ahead of Mahomes in the NFL top 100 this offseason), and Allen (likely ahead of Mahomes in MVP voting this year and picked by many pundits to oust Mahomes and the Chiefs last weekend). The Brady-Mahomes face off will be the biggest story line in the lead up to the Super Bowl, and all Kansas City fans should hope that Brady gets enough love over the next two weeks to rile Mahomes up and bring out the play-making monster that could shred Brady’s hope for ring number seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.