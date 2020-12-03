Sunday's 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was telling in a few key areas for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team moved to 10-1 on the season.
First and foremost, and let me be very clear on this: Tyreek Hill is the least coverable man in the league in a one-on-one situation. Just don't do it. Move a safety over. Please. The poor Bucs corner who was given the impossible task of shutting down Hill in the first quarter may never be the same.
The team also needs to clean up the penalties. I was not real impressed with some of the calls in the game, but 10 penalties is just too much, especially two weeks in a row. It really felt like the holding penalties on Eric Fisher were make up calls for a a perfectly legitimate roughing the passer call that the Bucs' coaching staff seemed to have a problem with. But overall, a couple of roughing penalties of our own cause enough problems, helping Tampa cut into the lead.
The defense is still searching for a turning point. Sunday marked some improvement, for sure. Any time the opposing team is stopped six times, the Chiefs are likely to win. Add in three turnovers, and that's generally a recipe for success. And I'll grant that the lack of success by the offense in the second half did not put the D in a great spot, but nearly allowing a comeback is not ideal.
Around the league, I don't see many changes. In one of their last dangerous games, the Steelers were basically handed a win against a team with just about half of its starters, and everyone else is just not in the same class. The NFC still looks like a mess. If Drew Brees recovers, the conference probably runs through New Olreans. Otherwise, the entire NFC is a tossup. The Seahawks, Packers, Bucs and Rams (along with all of other middling teams) are so inconsistent that any of them could run off three wins in the playoffs or wash out in one.
So here's what I think right now: The Chiefs are the best team in the league. Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the league. Andy Reid is the best coach in the league. And until at least two of those things change, the road to the Super Bowl runs through Kansas City--this year, and any year in the future that those sentiments still hold true.
