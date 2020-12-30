Sunday’s 17-14 win over the visiting Atlanta Falcons was definitely not the cleanest or most impressive game of the year for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it may have been the most important, as the team put the final touches on securing the AFC’s top overall seed, the only bye on their side of the bracket, and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The offense looked lethargic and bored, and Patrick Mahomes had maybe his first bad game as a pro. Le’Veon Bell and Darrell Williams did what was necessary to pick up the win, but it was clear that the team is missing the explosiveness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Add to that, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce all left the game at various points due to injury, and the picture you get is of a banged up team that had just enough gas left to earn the much-needed bye week. And Coach Andy Reid tossed in a bonus, saying that he will likely rest key players for the final week of the regular season.
Having the extra time should do wonders for the team’s tired legs, but I do wonder how it will effect the team’s readiness for their first playoff game. It was immaterial while the Chiefs were wracking up wins on their way to the top seed, but with the playoffs looming and not much to say about this week’s game, now is the time to address the lack of consistent production from the offense. Patrick Mahomes has been less sharp for longer periods late this season, and the team has been less and less able to put together the type of stretches that carried them through the playoffs a year ago.
First, I will say that the quality of football we have seen in recent weeks has been somewhat concerning. You hate too see a team in a funk add two weeks of rust into the mix. The question now because, was it really boredom that drove the lackluster play? Now we have to wait almost three weeks to find out.
That said, I am going to fall back on my standard line—I trust Andy Reid and I trust Patrick Mahomes to get it right when it counts. To be honest, I wonder if what we have seen is not a symptom of that in a way. It’s been an odd year as a fan, the first I can remember that the regular season did not seem to matter much. It felt like the team, and the coaches, took the path of least resistance much of the season. I’m not saying the entire thing boils down to a master plan to slide by, but I do think that a part of what we have seen this season is something of a tempering. I don’t think Andy Reid cares what the score of a regular season game is, as long as it winds up in the win column, and I believe that he has not wanted to offense to play its best game before the playoffs.
I want to assume that Mahomes and Company will be able to find the switch at the right time—I think they earned that trust against the Texans last year, though hopefully they don’t give us quite the scare to start this year’s playoff run. There’s plenty of time to speculate, though, and this weekend is a good time to sit back and watch all the other team’s fight for what the Chiefs already have in hand.
