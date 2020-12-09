The Kansas City Chiefs took a nice step forward this week, as the team pushed it’s record to 11-1 after a win over the Denver Broncos, while the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped a close game to the Washington Football team to drop them into a relative tie with Kansas City for top seed in the AFC. The Steelers’ loss, which was a nice parting gift from former KC QB1 Alex Smith, is not quite enough to push the Chiefs over the top, but it’s a good start.
KC picked up a 22-16 win on Sunday night in a game that was not altogether pretty, but still goes on the right side of the win-loss column. The Chiefs were horrible in the red zone, which I attribute more to a desire to keep their best plays tucked firmly in their pocket for playoff time. With Denver playing stout defense deep in their own end, Coach Andy Reid simply trusted his team to pull out the win, rather than put key material on film that could cost the team in more vital games later in the year. In the end, Patrick Mahomes and company grabbed one touchdown, which was enough to power the team across the finish line.
On the bright side, the defense played pretty well on Sunday. The pressure is still not what it needs to be, and Frank Clark has all but disappeared from the field on game days, but the secondary locked down the Broncos’ receivers, picking off two passes and keeping the game tight while the offense tried to get things on track. Tyran Mathieu seems to be back in his normal outstanding groove, but the player who has impressed me the most has been L’Jarius Sneed. The rookie basically lucked into a couple of interceptions before going down for weeks with an injury, but since his return he continues to be in the right place at the right time, and he constantly has a hand on the football. I think we are watching a star in the making with this kid.
Getting back to the battle for the conference lead, as I mentioned, the Chiefs still have some work to do. Although KC sits in a tie with Pittsburgh for the best record in the AFC, the Steelers hold a tie-breaker for now. Dropping a game to an NFC opponent helped the Steelers stay a tick ahead of Kansas City by way of conference record, as the Chiefs lost to fellow AFC member Las Vegas.
Going forward, Kansas City likely needs to win out to have a shot at the only available bye, but this week may give us a better idea of who is truly out front in the race for the 1-seed. Kansas City takes on the playoff contending Miami Dolphins, while the Steelers will tangle with the Bills. Knowing the Steelers, I would expect a rebound this week, but playing a tough opponent on the road is never a given, and I do not think the Steelers are as tough as they have been in the past.
This week could be a tricky spot for KC, as well, with a trip to Florida to take on a Miami squad with a really good defense. I expect the team to respond well, though, and honestly, even a really good defense is going to struggle with the Chiefs’ speed and offensive scheme. The bigger test will likely be in a few weeks, as Kansas City will travel to the New Orleans to take on the Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.