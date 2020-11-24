It was the Kansas City Chiefs’ first time visiting Las Vegas, but it was the freshly re-homed Raiders that were gambling on Sunday night, leaving more than a minute on the clock for Patrick Mahomes when they scored their final touchdown to take a three-point lead. Mahomes showed the Raiders that the house always wins, leading a lightning-quick drive down the field to retake the lead for the win.
The 35-31 win was capped by a scoring play that featured Mahomes at his finest, baiting a safety into biting on a fake scramble then drilling a pass to Travis Kelce in the end zone. Just moments later, Dan Sorenson would make up for the atrocious game he had played up that point, snagging a floated pass to seal the victory. The win all but seals another AFC West title for the Chiefs, and leaves them in a good position to attempt to chase down the Steelers for the number one overall seed in the AFC, home field advantage and a bye in the first week of the playoffs.
A couple things stuck out in this game. First off, the Chiefs look to be dealing with something that they have not seen in quite awhile—a threat within the division. The Raiders pulled off the win earlier in the season in Arrowhead, and pushed the Chiefs to the brink in this one. In fact, if Kansas City cannot overcome the Steelers, the team’s playoff opener may very well come in the form of a rubber match with Las Vegas. The Raiders are probably not one of the best teams in the AFC, but they may be the team most ably constructed to beat KC.
On the other hand, the Chiefs’ defense has flat out stunk in both games against the Raiders, and has not lived up to expectations on the year, In general. The group has pulled together to make plays when they matter in most games, but for the money that the team has paid players like Frank Clark and Chris Jones, the pass rush has been disappointingly nonexistent all season long. The secondary’s struggles, though, seem more related to the Raiders. The Vegas coaching staff has made star safety Tyran Mathieu look silly on multiple occasions in their two matchups, and Sorenson has been dealt the difficult task of following a tight end that is simply bigger, stronger and faster, which usually does not work out very well. Hopefully if a playoff date is in the cards, Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can figure out the puzzle that has been eluding the Chiefs in their matchups with Las Vegas, thus far.
The offense was good, as a Pat Mahomes-led group almost always will be. Kelce and Ty Hill made tough catches all night and got the work done, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed a nose for the end zone that he has not at times this season. Add to that some very nice plays by LeVeon Bell, and you would think everything went about as well as it could, but there was some shaky play at wideout, notably from Demarcus Robinson, and the team’s depth at the position looked like a potential problem. Granted, Sammy Watkins is still out with his injury, and Mecole Hardman was on emergency-only duty and only played at the end of the contest with Byron Pringle shelved for the game. But injuries happen, and the rest of the wide receiver corps needs to be better when called upon. It also calls into question what the group will look like in a year, with Watkins almost assuredly out the door.
But that may just be nitpicking, as the squad downed a tough opponent, avenged the only loss in the last calendar year and moved to 9-1 on the season. Next up is an intriguing face off with the Tampa Bay Bucs. At this point, I have no idea what Tampa is, outside of dangerous. They may be serious contenders and this could easily be a Super Bowl preview. Or they may be just another decent NFC team that plays well in bursts, but cannot put it all together for any considerable stretch. If I had to guess, I think they may be somewhere right in the middle, and next Sunday we will find out what they have in them, as they take on the best team in the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.