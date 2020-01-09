Saturday marks the opening round of the playoffs for teams that earned a bye, with the Kansas City Chiefs opening their tournament action against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. On its face, the game looks like a solid matchup for KC, though any fans who are looking ahead to a likely matchup with Baltimore in a week would do well to recall that this Texans team already holds a 1-0 mark against the Chiefs this season, a 31-24 loss in week 6 during Kansas City’s worst stretch of football of the season.
I do think this Texans team is not one to overlook, but I also think the Chiefs have the ability to handle them with relative ease this weekend. Along with several key players on both sides of the ball being out with injuries during the first Houston game, Patrick Mahomes was struggling to adjust to a badly injured ankle that kept the quarterback from making any plays outside of the pocket. That said, Mahomes still threw for a trio of touchdowns against a vulnerable Texans defense. In recent weeks, the Cheifs’ leader has been sharp and has been showing a grasp of the updated offense that focuses more on eating time and converting third downs than it does on quick-strike scoring.
That shift has allowed an emerging defense to be the star of the show in the latter half of the season, as the players have become more comfortable with Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme and principles. Tyran Mathieu earned First Team All-Pro recognition this season and his single season return has been one of the best free agent pickups in the team’s history—the Chiefs will lean on Mathieu for leadership and playmaking in the secondary as they adjust to life without rookie Juan Thornhill, who put together a stellar season as Mathieu’s sidekick on the back end of the defense. Up front, Terrell Suggs adds depth and a new wrinkle to the team’s pass rush, as he joins with the likes of Frank Clark and Chris Jones in their plans to harass Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, and in the middle, Anthony Hitchens seems to be fully healthy and playing at level that is much closer to showing why the Chiefs acquired him for big money a year ago.
The Mahomes-Watson showdown will get all the press this week, as the two came out of the same draft class and show signs of being some of the prominent signal callers in the league’s near future. Watson earned the W in the pair’s first matchup, and there are no asterisks in win-loss records, so whatever he is saying publicly, Mahomes will surely want to grab the bigger win and send his rival home for the offseason as they meet again on the Arrowhead turf, this time with a more mobile and healthy Mahomes under center and with all of his weapons at his side. Remember that Sammy Watkins was out, and Tyreek Hill played just 50% of the team’s snaps in his first game back from a week one shoulder injury. Hill should be a major player on Sunday and also a target of the Texan game plan, as he racked up 80 yards and 2 touchdowns despite playing only half of the game. The Chiefs were also down Hitchens and Jones on defense, with Kendall Fuller missing all but a few plays after a thumb injury, while two starting offensive lineman, including left tackle Eric Fisher were also out for the game.
To put it plainly, the Texans are a team that possesses the players and the ability to beat any team at any time if they are at the top of their game, but they are a wildly inconsistent group and the Chiefs team they will see on Sunday is both better and healthier than they were thirteen weeks ago. Kansas City cannot be caught keeping an eye on the AFC Championship game, but a focused a Chiefs team off a week of rest and scheming should prove to be more than enough to get past Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.