It’s come to the point in the preseason where we realize that much of what we had known is still the reality of what we know today, so it should come as no surprise that the biggest takeaway from the week comes from hundreds of miles away and a day after the game. Hosting San Francisco on Saturday, the Chiefs showed us more of the starters and more game plan than we have seen so far, but it was Sunday’s news of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s retirement at 29 years old that should have the greatest lasting impact on our team.
As Luck struggled through his press conference, my mind wandered back to how mismanaged the superstar quarterback had been through his early career, surrounded with lesser talent and inferior offensive line play that sidelined him for multiple games and seasons, and in the end, shaved off the entire second half of a promising career. Luck was considered a generational talent coming out of Stanford — far more highly regarded than our own Patrick Mahomes at draft time — and when on the field as a pro, has translated that hype into success, often dragging poorly constructed teams into the playoffs. But he was not protected and he was not surrounded with the necessary talent to achieve at the highest levels, and now his body, which has likely deteriorated to that of a much older man, fails him for the last time right before a season in which he would have played with more talent and a better offensive line than at any other point in his professional career.
I say all this in an article about the Chiefs, because ours is the team that now has the young, generational passer. The circumstances are different, of course — I believe Kansas City has one of the best infrastructures in football, and has groomed Mahomes and the roster with an eye on the long term. But after we pay the quarterback what will likely be a record-shattering amount at the end of this season, that roster-building will become all the more difficult. The team will need to get even better at evaluating talent to surround our star with, and will need to improve at drafting along the offensive line. Of course, as we are talking about the preseason, I think another adjustment we would all like to see is seeing less and less of Mahomes on the field this time of year, especially after backup Chad Henne was lost for the year with a broken ankle.
On the field, as I said, I think we are back to what we knew after the loss to New England in the AFC Championship game — our offense is great and our defense is a concern. The team brought in a few playmakers on defense, which you hope contributes to a few extra plays made a game — which should be enough — but as we saw many of the same old struggles from previous seasons on Saturday night, it bears watching as to how quickly the rest of the defense catches up. As for the roster, despite a very odd depth chart released by the team last week, I think the big surprises will be Carlos Hyde, Dorian O’Daniel and Tremon Smith not making the roster, though I think the team will be active in the trade market between now and week one, as the team is deep at some positions, and I could see Hyde, a receiver or a lineman on either side of the ball heading out in a potential trade around the time of the final roster cuts. We have one week to go, so if you haven’t got those tailgate recipes in mid-season form, Thursday evening’s matchup with the Packers is your last chance to get them Super Bowl-ready for a season to remember.
