Super Bowl LIV is almost here, ladies and gentleman, and for all of you Kansas City Chiefs fans out there, please take this week to get a little rowdy, buy something red and just enjoy life a little more. The Chiefs hit the ground in Miami on Sunday afternoon, and I expect them to keep running all the way to the team’s first Super Bowl title in 50 years, but as they say, the matchup makes the game, and this one has a chance to go down as one of the most intriguing tactical battles in years. All of these are basically coaching matchups, so I’m not going to get into that, specifically, but here are the on-field matchups that will decide the game.
Matchup to watch #1: Mahomes vs. the zone
This one is pretty easy to sum up—the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are the NFL’s best offense at attaching zone coverage, while the San Francisco defense plays the best zone D in the league. There’s not a lot for either team to hide, on this one, the Chiefs are simply too fast for the 49ers to match up with man-to-man. San Fran’s secondary group is a talented one, but their success comes more from their savvy than their skill, as the group led by Richard Sherman is a shrewd unit that tries to tilt the game toward their own strengths. The Chiefs are going to throw the ball—a lot—and while Mahomes does just fine with man-to-man defenses, he typically shreds the zone.
Matchup to watch #2: Kelce vs. Kittle
The world thought Zach Ertz vs. Rob Gronkowski was a world-class tight end matchup two years ago, but this one, this is truly 1A vs. 1B in the league. Travis Kelce is the league’s most consistently dominant tight end of this generation, while George Kittle is the young gun, a mauling blocker with big play ability. Both are nightmare matchups for defensive coordinators, and the outcome of the game may come down to which player has the better day. If Kelce goes off, it will mean Kansas City is moving the ball down the field almost at will, as he will rack up the yards in first down-sized chunks. If Kittle has a day, it will mean the ‘9ers are scoring quickly and taking advantage of a mismatch.
Matchup to watch #3: Line vs. Line
It doesn’t matter who has the ball, the battle up front is going to go a long way to determine which way this game swings. When the Chiefs have the rock, it will be strength vs. strength again—San Francisco’s defense relies on their front seven to get pressure, but it is their outside pass rush that does the yeoman’s share of the work. Nick Bosa and former Chief Dee Ford will have to deal with the strength of the Kansas City line, in its tackles, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Look for San Fran to run stunts to push Bosa and Ford inside against the Chiefs’ less experienced and able interior linemen. On the other side, it is imperative for KC to get a rush up the middle, so Chris Jones will need to be a big presence against a backup center for the 49ers. Frank Clark and company on the outside will have a much easier time wreaking havoc if Jones is effective pushing back the middle of the line.
Matchup to watch #4: Playmakers all over the field vs. unexpected heroes
Super Bowls are generally decided by two groups of players—either the big names have big games, or someone none of us are expecting will step forward with a game for the ages. Kansas City has stars all over the field, in the likes of Mahomes, Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Tyran Mathieu, while San Francisco has guys like Sherman and Kittle. Just as easily, though, it could be a Mecole Hardman kick return or a Dan Sorenson forced fumble that swings the tide. Who knows, maybe Darwin Thompson will take a swing pass in for a long score.
In the end, I believe that the Chiefs are the best team in the NFL, and I see the narrative surrounding the game that the 49ers are a better team, while the Chiefs are just a superstar-centric team that goes the way of Mahomes being proven wrong. I’m predicting a sound Chiefs win that showcases multiple players making big plays and closing down all the talk of being an inferior group. Whatever happens, though, I intend, and I hope all of you do the same, to enjoy every last minute of the experience.
