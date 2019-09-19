So far, so good for the Kansas City Chiefs. Two games into the season, and a 2-0 record, including a drubbing of the supposed best defense in the league, as well as an AFC West win, complete with one of the most prolific offensive quarters ever, has the Chiefs riding high heading into Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore and their spread offense attack come into town with a 2-0 record of their own, and while everyone has been impressed with their offensive improvements, this will be one of two opportunities for Baltimore to put a real dent in the AFC playoff picture. The only truly interesting discussion about the AFC is whether the Conference Championship game will be played in Foxborough or Kansas City. The Chiefs and Patriots were far and away better than the rest of the junior circuit a year ago, and with Pittsburgh looking miserable, the Colts still staggering from their franchise quarterback retiring two weeks before the season, the Chargers battling injuries already and Houston off to a hum-ho start, the Ravens are the only other AFC team that looks ready for primetime. Sunday will go a long way toward showing the world if their strong start was a product of playing two of the worst teams in the league, or if they have the swagger to crack the ranks of the elite.
A home opener blowout is nowhere near a given, as the Ravens pushed the Chiefs to overtime a year ago, but if the dismantling of the Jaguars is any sign of things to come, the offense seems to have learned from the struggles they had against top defenses a year ago. The key to the game may be the defense, as Kansas City managed just eleven possessions in last year’s game, including two in overtime. If the Ravens repeat their methodical offensive approach and hold Kansas City to nine possessions, there should still be plenty of scoring, but it cuts out any room for slow starts and stalled drives. Instead, Coach Andy Reid will be counting on his new-look defense to frustrate Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s zone-read scheme. The team’s vastly improved tackling will be on full display against one of the few teams in the league that focuses so heavily on the run game. Stopping Jackson, who carries the ball like a running back and has been much more dynamic in the passing game so far this year, will be the biggest challenge the defense has faced so far this young season, but I look for the D to step up, as the Chiefs grab at least a ten-point win.
In other news of interest this week, the trade speculation surrounding the team has been a focal point all week. The Jags All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey has lost patience with Jacksonville and requested a trade, while the team also had talks with Miami this week before losing out on hybrid safety/corner Minkah Fitzpatrick. It has also been reported that the team is still in contact with Arizona about their all star corner Patrick Peterson, while also on the fringe of talks involving Washington Redskins holdout tackle Trento Williams—talks that may intensify after it was announced that left tackle Eric Fisher will miss over a month with an injury. Ramsey talks may also move forward, after it was announced on Wednesday that he will be in the lineup on Thursday, which signals that no other teams have come close to the Jaguars’ asking price of two first round picks. As the situation plays out, if the asking price drops, look for the Chiefs to pull the trigger, as the team clearly has concerns about its defensive backfield, despite a fairly strong showing so far this season—and if backup tackle Cam Erving struggles this week, I also look for talks with the Redskins to heat up.
