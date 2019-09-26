Another week, another win in the books for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they continue their Super Bowl-or-bust season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues his vicious assault on the NFL record books, racking up yardage and touchdowns at a mesmerizing pace and without regard for who surrounds him in Coach Andy Reid’s frantic offensive scheme. With the upstart Ravens put down, it’s on to the Silverdome to take on the Detroit Lions, but before we get there, let’s take a quick look at the Ravens game.
The top takeaway from the Baltimore game is the same as pretty much any other games with Mahomes manning the helm—the offense is purely and utterly devastating. The team’s top running back and wide receiver were out for the game, as Damien Williams and Tyreek Hill did not suit up, but a combination of LeSean McCoy and Darrell Williams out of the backfield, and the team’s deep and fast wide receiver group did not miss a beat. McCoy pushed through injury to put up a gutty performance, while Williams filled in with gusto once McCoy left the game, while Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman continued their strong run alongside Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce. Outside of Mahomes, the offense seems to have no individual stars, but a whole sky full of them as Mahomes continues to utilize the totality of the personnel afforded to him to punish opposing defenses.
The defense played better than the numbers show. The Ravens are built around the running game unlike any other team in football, so there should be no surprise that they succeeded in that against the Chiefs. A few 50-50 passes that ended up in the hands of Baltimore receivers were the difference in a blowout win and the Ravens closing the gap in the score as they did. Overall, the pass defense was a success, keeping Lamar Jackson from living up to his recent star turn and keeping the game played in front of them. Defensive leader Tyran Mathieu admitted after the game that the D has a tendency to lose focus late in games. Dealing with that issue should be first and foremost on the mind of the defensive coaching staff, as the team will likely hold late leads in many games and will need to sharpen their ability to close out opponents before the stakes rise in January.
Health will be a key this week, as Williams and McCoy both work their way back from injury. What may be more interesting with such a fast offense, this will be the Chiefs’ first regular season contest inside a dome since Mahomes took over. It looks as though Detroit’s All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay may miss the game — this could be lining up as an absolute track meet. The Lions are 2-0-1 and undefeated on the season, but seem to be somewhat of a paper tiger, as they tied with the abysmal Cardinals and barely beat struggling playoff teams that are nowhere near the form we are accustomed to seeing them in the Chargers and Eagles. There is always the opportunity for a letdown, but without major gaffes or injuries from the Kansas City side, I see a big Chiefs win coming in Detroit.
