Bye week is upon us, and I don’t know if it could have come quick enough. Not only does the break give fans a chance to catch their breath (and maybe get some Christmas lights hung), but the late bye gives the Chiefs finally have a chance to get fully healthy as they prepare themselves for the final playoff push that is looking more important than any of us expected coming into the season.
The Chiefs sit at 7-4 this season, which is not a bad record, but probably not what most of us envisioned heading into the year. Kansas City has been one of the most injured teams in the league, losing key players for big chunks of time—and while they have not had many season-ending injuries, they have had enough setbacks to hinder their path to an early-round bye in the playoffs, and defensive miscues and playcalling struggles to fill an entire season.
With five games to go, the Chiefs have two games left against teams with winning records. The first is right out of the bye, as they host division rival the Oakland Raiders. Regardless of what happens between Oakland and the Jets this weekend, the Chiefs need to get the job done next week to clear their path to the division title. Looming in week 14 is the New England Patriots, a team that presents a symbolic barrier between the Chiefs and Super Bowl contention. After the opportunity to come back healthy for the first time in weeks, the way the team plays against New England will give us a preview into what we can probably expect in the playoffs.
After that, the Chiefs host the Broncos, visit the Bears and finish the regular season at home with the Chargers. At this point, a bye is probably out of the question, so wrapping up the AFC West for the fifth year in a row is a must, but if they can finish off the Raiders next week it’s likely all but over. With that game out of the way, the rest of the season is about building momentum for the playoffs. The Patriots and Ravens are the clear cut one and two seeds in the AFC, earning an early win to set up a run through that gauntlet is the first step. After that, the Chiefs will need to buck a recent trend of one and two seeds only making their way to the big game.
The defense seems to be making some headway, which is a great sign, but it’s hard to tell how much to take away from the Chargers game, with Phillip Rivers handing the ball over time again in crunch time and Frank Clark exposing a backup left tackle the entire game. I think we’re just going to have to see what comes of the next few games with that group, but the more frustrating group recently has been the offense and their failure to finish off games. Two weeks in a row, the Chiefs’ offense failed to convert on drives late in games to secure wins—granted those games were against a pair of good defenses, but that’s all the team will see in the playoffs, so I need to see more the rest of the way to have any confidence heading into postseason play.
That’s where the bye could play a huge factor. Andy Reid has the time to create a solid game plan and retool his playbook heading into this final push. Reid is a star at utilizing the bye to create a plan for the upcoming opponent, but this go-round he needs to create a spark that will reignite the offensive group as a whole for the remainder of the season. What was once a quick twitch, blink-and-you-missed-it attack has grown stale this season as the team has relied on more deep routes than the signature crossing patterns that gave teams fits a season ago. Hopefully Reid can recapture the essence of what makes the offense click over the bye and spark a deep Kansas City run in the playoffs.
