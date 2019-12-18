The final two weeks of the regular season are upon us, and the Kansas City Chiefs are rounding into form. While the offense is still lagging compared to what we came to expect after last season’s dominance, the team as a whole has played three of its best games of the season over the past several weeks, and with the defense stepping forward, the squad looks ready to take on playoff action. This week’s 23-3 beating of the Broncos in the snow was interesting because the majority of the top teams in the AFC play in cold weather, and if the Chiefs must go on the road, the weather does not look like it will be a factor for KC.
The injury bug got after the Chiefs again this week, with defensive end Alex Okafor ending his season with a pectoral tear. The team did, however, make an immediate move to claim Terrell Suggs off waivers after the Cardinals released him in the midst of a youth movement. Suggs is a shell of the player he once was, but showed early this season that he can be an effective situational rusher, which will fit in nicely in attempting to replace Okafor’s production. A few other defenders spent some time out of Sunday’s game, but all returned to complete the contest. On the offensive side, guard Andrew Wylie went down with an ankle injury, but does not seem to be a long term concern, and each week the team gets closer to getting Damien Williams back. Frank Clark continues to battle a bug, but has been playing through it admirably, and Patrick Mahomes did not seem to show any ill effects of the hand injury that limited him during the Patriots game.
Up this week are the enigmatic Chicago Bears. In a way this could be a quick refresher on defending a running quarterback, as Mitch Trubisky has played some of his best football in recent weeks, as the Bears have shown a commitment to getting him back involved in the running game. A solid showing from the defense this week may not necessarily mean anything against a 7-7 team, but if Trubisky is playing at his best and the Chiefs can contain him, it may give a glimpse into how they will hold up against Lamar Jackson in the playoffs. The Chiefs have played him well, beating him both times they have matched up with the Ravens in the last two seasons, holding him to so-so games in both contests, despite Baltimore making a late push in each game. The Ravens have done well to get ahead early in games this season, which has given Jackson some latitude in the passing game, but against the Chiefs he has a struggled at times in obvious passing situations with Kansas City ahead.
Around the AFC, it’s starting to look like the most likely matchup for the Chiefs in the opening round of the playoffs will be the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans needed to beat the Texans on Sunday and could not get the job done, and while the Steelers lost, as well, the onus is on Tennessee to gain a game in the standings due to tiebreakers, and they have a very unfavorable matchup with the Saints on tap this week. The Steelers, on the other hand, welcome the 5-9 Jets. The other big matchup to watch this week is in Foxboro on Saturday, as the Bills take on the Patriots. New England generally does not lose to division opponents at home, but the Bills have a shot with their stout defense. A Buffalo win would give the Chiefs the inside track to the number two seed, which would mean a bye and at least one home game. It’s time to join Bills Mafia for a week as we all cheer for a Buffalo win, but the most important thing is that the Chiefs just keep winning and doing everything that they can to put themselves on track for a big postseason run.
