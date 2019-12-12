The season just keeps on ticking, and I think I know less about this Chiefs team every passing week. The defense was in near dominant form against the Patriots, and the offense once again failed to muster the necessary success to close out the game, but was bailed out by both the referees and the defense. Patrick Mahomes was again less than what we came to expect after last season, but maybe it was the knee, or the ankle, or the hand, or the line, or the lack of running backs, or the wind.
I don’t want to sound cynical when it comes to Mahomes—I would not trade our quarterback for any other in the league, but after seeing him hesitate at key moments on Sunday, I’m tempted to say the young man has the yips. Again, let me reiterate: I understand that in the grand scheme of things, he is having an outstanding season and is still an elite quarterback. However, I do think he is struggling with some mental aspect of the game at this point in time, and I’m not sure what needs to be done to get him back to the free and easy player he was a season ago. Maybe it’s the sudden awareness of vulnerability as he has struggled to fight through injuries this season. Maybe this is the typical sophomore slump that comes when a player struggles to adjust to the adjustments that have been made to him.
I am, though, an eternal optimist when it comes to this team, so I do believe that Andy Reid will work through whatever issues are troubling Mahomes, so let’s unpack a few other takeaways from the week. In the overall playoff picture, the AFC South is making things interesting. Depending on what goes down over the next three weeks between the Texans and Titans (they are set to play each other twice), there is a good likelihood that they take a pair of spots in the playoffs, pushing out the Steelers. The Bills only have a five percent chance of losing out on the Wild Card this season, but they could do the Chiefs a tremendous favor by running off one more win next weekend against the Patriots. The Chiefs need one more New England loss to steal their first round bye, and the Bills are the only realistic shot at that happening.
Watch the Chief’s running back health closely going forward. Getting Damien Williams back would be a big boost, but he needs to play more like he did toward the end of last season, and Reid needs to make it a priority to get him more involved. LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson are good depth, but I think Williams is the guy who can step forward and make a difference down the stretch. Our other weapons seem healthy, even though some have been either ineffective or uninvolved in the game plan of late, so again we’ll have to see what Reid comes up with as the playoffs approach.
Outside of that, I think the rest of the season is all about maintaining focus, taking care of business against inferior teams and staying healthy. The Chiefs play three very beatable teams in the Broncos, Bears and Chargers, but all three have the ability to knock Kansas City’s hopes of a bye out the window. The one thing you can count on is the Patriots getting things right as the playoffs near, or at least trending in the right direction—so the Chiefs need to have a one game at a time approach and get out there and finish this thing off the right way.
