That was an interesting week of football. There were some definite plusses and minuses for the Kansas City Chiefs, so let’s take a look at those while keeping an eye on the upcoming contest with the New England Patriots and the overall playoff picture.
The 40-9 win over the Raiders was obviously a major positive, as it not only pretty much finished off the AFC West race, but it was also the most complete game the team has put together this season. I’ll get more into both the offense and the defense, but from the perspective of the team as a whole, this one was a nice looking win.
The play of the defense was another major mark in the plus column this week. Yes, it was the Raiders and it was David Carr, but between a pass rush, the occasional stop in the running game, and a newfound ability to take the ball away, it seems like we are getting a better look at what Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is going to be. I don’t expect to see a ton of turnovers every game, but they are rounding into a group that can get the job done.
Watching the Patriots play this weekend, I would say that we are catching them at a good time. With the New England offense struggling to get going, now is the prime time for the Chiefs to travel into Foxboro and hand the Pats their third loss. The truth of the matter is, Bill Belichick’s teams function at nearly an 80% win rate after a loss, but the most dominant franchise in league history operates a very similar rate whether they have won or lost their most recent game, so there should not be any great fear factor in facing them after the Texans defeat.
The offense highlights the negative side of things. It wasn’t terrible against the Raiders, but it probably was not good enough to win on the road against one of the best teams they will play this season. There are flashes in each game, but since the point in the week one win over the Jags that Patrick Mahomes tweaked his ankle, the Chiefs have been unable to find sustained success on offense. Their best showing was probably the Titans game, but an inability to move the ball late in the game doomed the team to a loss. This needs to be the week that Andy Reid and Mahomes start to figure out how to get this offensive juggernaut out of the shop and running wild again.
The overall playoff picture is another downside of the weekend’s games. The Ravens beat the 49ers in the rain and by the end of the day, vaulted into the top spot in the AFC. With Baltimore looking like the team to beat, and the Patriots’ easy schedule after the Chiefs, the chance of a first round bye is still alive, but fading into an unrealistic dream. That’s not in itself that terrible, but when you look at recent history, only 1 and 2 seeds have made it to the Super Bowl. In fact, the last team to win a Super Bowl without a bye week came at the end of the 2012 season as the 4th-seeded Baltimore Ravens made a run. Only a small handful of number 2 seeds have even found their way to the big game. The Chiefs have the team to make the run, but the scheme is going to have to have to improve between then and now if they hope to do it.
I don’t know how much we will learn about the team this week. We all had the game circled on the calendar, but even with a stellar record, a win over this Patriots team does not have the shine it would have a season ago. My hope is simply to see the team play more consistently in all phases and give us a better feeling about the type of team we will have heading into the playoffs.
