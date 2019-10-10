Well I definitely read the last couple of weeks wrong. After the first three weeks of the season, I think most Chiefs fans were getting comfortable with the notion of an invincible football team. Sure, there were some injury concerns, but we can do without Tyreek Hill for a few weeks if Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins are going to put up insane numbers week after week. But injury concerns are turning into injury problems, and the guys we’re counting on to step up are either failing to do so, or joining the growing list of walking wounded.
Both sides of the line are getting thin, as defensive lineman Xavier Williams is headed for Injured Reserve, while Chris Jones is likely out for a week or two, at least, with a groin injury. And this follows on the heels of Alex Okafor missing last week’s game. On the other side, you have Eric Fisher who is out indefinitely with a core injury, while Andrew Wylie is out at guard, creating a very weak left side of the offensive line. Throw in Hill, Watkins, and Anthony Hitchens, as well as the return of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury, and our injury report is clearly putting a dent in our ability to compete, and the team’s depth is not looking up to the challenge.
The Chiefs waived the guard who stepped in when Wylie left Sunday’s game and got a whopping 0.0 rating on the eleven pass plays he took part in. The team picked up a player on each side of the line this week, and coaches are saying it’s that both guys will play this week, but these are not long term solutions, and not even good short term solutions—these are guys who did not make other rosters for a reason. I’m not saying you can’t get a good player in this situation, and maybe these guys will fill in capably, but seeing the team resort to giving regular minutes to guys who just joined the team is scary at just six weeks into the season.
What’s scarier is that the guys who are here are not producing. The linebacking corps and d-line have been bleeding against the run and providing very little pass rush, which is not too much to be concerned over if the offense is still clicking, but that side of the ball is suffering as well. Watkins and Robinson each had one big week, but have disappeared for long stretches, while Mecole Hardman is coming along very well for a rookie, but is not ready to be the man, and even though it’s great for Byron Pringle that he led the team in receiving this week, it’s not great for a team that features multiple Pro Bowlers and needs to score in bunches. Even the normally steady Travis Kelce has struggled. The Chiefs are going to have to find a way to break some of those players out and solve the puzzle that defenses have thrown at them lately—but you have to think Andy Reid will have some tricks figured out this week.
I trust the Chiefs to normalize, though there could be some rough days ahead. This week the Chiefs welcome the Houston Texans, who have really got their offense rolling lately and whose defense has posted nineteen sacks this season—a recipe that could prove tough to overcome in their current state. For the team to get things back on the right track, the right move is clearly to let everyone who is ailing heal up all the way before getting them back on the field—which could mean that we will see what we all thought was a 14-2 type season end up closer to 10-6. The way things look this year, that could well still win the division and will almost certainly secure a playoff spot in a weak AFC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.