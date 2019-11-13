What a difference a week makes. After a win against the Vikings that looked like it would set the Chiefs back on the path toward a division title and a playoff bye, a setback against the hapless Tennessee Titans and their erstwhile quarterback situation felt like a monumental blow to the team’s chances at Super Bowl glory, both this year and in the future. I admit I did some hand-wringing after the loss, and I do see some reason for concern, but at this point in the year, there is not much that can be done with the roster, so the hope is that the coaching staff can figure out how to find temporary solutions for some more permanent problems.
I’m going to address my concerns first, and then I’ll move on to the reasons why I believe the Chiefs can overcome them and still achieve their goals this season. First and foremost, the team’s lack of discipline is astonishing. After the team played up with Matt Moore under center, with Pat Mahomes back on the field, the focus slipped and the penalties stacked up early and often on Sunday, costing the team points on multiple occasions and putting the team in untenable positions, time and again. I’ll forgive the turnover, because sometimes the football just gets knocked out, and the team came back to hold a lead with just minutes to go.
That is when the second major concern popped up—the utter incompetence of the defense and special teams. After a fairly solid first half, the defense looked like a different team when the game counted, and the field goal unit that sealed the game a week ago could not get off a single kick on two separate drives, turning a sure win into a potential overtime game, and then into a loss. The failure of both units to preserve a win is almost inexplicable after a solid game for the D, and what has been an above average season from the kicking team. Granted, the offense could have secured the game with a couple first downs, and they are the team’s go-to toy, but at a certain point the Chiefs will have to stop relying on the offense to do everything if they hope to become any type of complete team.
So the problem with an undisciplined team that makes mistakes and cannot compete in two of three phases of the game is that there is no immediate fix. It speaks to a flawed roster with problems that are deeper than what can be corrected by a few moves here and there. And on this Chiefs team specifically, it speaks to a defensive overhaul that was quite possibly mishandled from the get-go, as big name players on big name contracts have failed to create the needed impact, while the player the team publicly refused to pay, in Chris Jones, has proven again that he is the team’s best and most impactful defender. This is a puzzle that the team’s front office will have to solve in a hurry this offseason, but that doesn’t get the team to their goal this year.
That is up to a combination of Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Taub. Reid is a notorious player’s coach, but he absolutely needs to find the right buttons to push with this squad to get the penalties under control. Plain and simple, if Andy Reid is a Hall of Fame coach, then in the season that he has maybe the best chance of his career to win a Super Bowl, he needs to be able to figure out how to field a disciplined football team—so I’ll count on him cleaning that up. Taub and Spagnuolo are both high-level coaches in their own right. While Taub may be running into a situation where the same voice has said the same things to the same group of players for so long that it gets lost in white noise, while Spagnuolo is a new coach with a new group of players that have been, until last week, improving incrementally. I would be willing to bet that both coaches have their guys back on track this week, and I look for the Chiefs to take out some frustrations on a Chargers team that is not going to be ready to handle what’s coming at them on Monday night.
