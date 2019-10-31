Chiefs Update: Week 9
Eight weeks have gone by and the Kansas City Chiefs, in the midst of the “meat” of their loaded schedule, are perhaps the league’s shakiest 5-3 team. You could also call them the most dangerous 5-3 team in the league. It’s hard to remember a season that has seemed as out of sorts and askew of expectations as this one.
Heading into the year, you would circle this stretch of the team’s schedule as the point where the Chiefs would have the opportunity to assert their dominance over the league. Instead the team has lost three of the last four game and find themselves weeks away from their bye with more talent on the injury report than on the field, notably the most valuable player in the game, Patrick Mahomes, whose return seems imminent, but may not be.
The injuries are becoming very concerning. Mahomes is the obvious one, practicing on a limited basis with the second string. There was some hype that Mahomes might play last week, but there does not seem to be much of that this week. I would not rule it out, because the Chiefs leader is, as coach Andy Reid likes to say, “Just wired different than most guys,” not to mention the fact that Las Vegas seems shy about releasing a line, which tells me they aren’t convinced one way or another. Maybe I’m reading too much into Mahomes practicing behind the backup all week, but I’m willing to bet we will once again see Matt Moore guiding the offense.
On defense, Chris Jones is practicing here and there, Frank Clark is still out with a neck injury, along with Alex Okafor. Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland are both on the report, as well. On the offensive side, the long awaited return of Eric Fisher looked to be coming in the near future as he practiced early last week, but an apparent setback happened sometime late last week, as Fisher has not seen the practice field in a week, now. He is joined by starting right guard Laurent Duverany-Tardif, although Andrew Wylie has returned to full practice at the other guard. Even the special teams are getting in on the action, as the team signed a practice squad punter, with Dustin Colquitt banged up and limited this week with multiple injuries.
Forget the Packers game—it was an entertaining night that ended the way it probably should have—and while you’re at it, forget the Vikings game, as well. I’m not saying the Chiefs are not capable of winning without Mahomes, but at this point, I would sacrifice two of the next three games to see a healthy quarterback, an intact offensive line, and a struggling defense that at least has all of their players available. I know we all want to see everyone back as soon as possible, but if the Chiefs think they can best the Chargers in week 11 with their skeleton crew, the team may be better off resting up for a strong final push than rushing guys back and risking the season. I think the team that we saw on the field on Sunday night would beat at least one team out of the Vikings, Titans and Chargers—and I have no faith that the Raiders will suddenly become world-beaters. The one-seed is off the table, but the division is still in hand as long as the team avoids any major injury recurrences. With a week 12 bye, I say hunker down and wait this thing out and then unleash everything you’ve got in the final stretch. All that said, Kirk Cousins cannot and will not keep playing like a top-5 quarterback, so maybe this is the week the wheels fall off and I’m wrong again, with the Chiefs running away with a win.
